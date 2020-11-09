The Board of Horizon Educational Trust says the action by government to take over the school is illegal.

School Board Chairperson Leslie Mbula says the School is a business concern owned by Horizon Educational Trust and government cannot take over the business purportedly under the land acquisition act.

Mr Mbula says the Government can only compulsorily acquire the land and the buildings on it and not a business concern.

He has therefore demanded for the release of all movable assets such as computers, desks, books and teaching aids among others belonging to the Horizon Educational Trust which government is using without paying for them.

President Edgar Lungu last year compulsorily acquired Horizon School in “public interest” using powers vested in him by the Lands Acquisition Act.