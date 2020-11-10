9.5 C
Kasama residents urge ECZ to deploy more registration centres

Kasama residents have called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to deploy more officers at voter registration centres to quicken the process.

One of the residents, Morris Mwale expressed concern at the slow pace, the registration of voters is being done.

Mr Mwale attributed the delays in the issuance of voters’ cards to having one officer at each registration centre.

Mr Mwale said this when Northern Province Minister, Chungu Bwalya visited selected registration centres to check how the exercise is progressing.

He noted that if manpower is not boosted, people will shun away from the process because standing in queues for a long time will demotivate them.

“The work is too much for one person, this is making the process take long and this needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” he noted.

“People have work and other activities to engage in and they have little time to spare to get a voters’ card,” he stated.

And Mr Bwalya said he will engage ECZ officials in the district in order to address the challenges faced by people.

“We want to make the process as fast as possible therefore we will work hard to ensure that everyone is able to get a voters’ card,” he said.

Mr Chungu noted that it is the role of every citizen who has attained the required age of 18 to exercise their right to vote hence the need for people to turn up in numbers and get their voters’ cards.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Electoral Officer, Zakeyo Mbao has appealed to people to remain patient as challenges they are facing in being registered are being addressed.

Mr Mbao stated that the mobile voter registration exercise is being done in stages with each centre given a week, while the permanent station has been created at the civic centre where a team will be stationed for the whole period.

He has since called on members of the public to make use of the voter registration schedule in order for them to know when the registration will take place in their respective communities.

