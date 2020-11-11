Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda has condemned the fracas that erupted on Saturday when Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers and Zambia Police Officers engaged in a fight following allegations that some ZNS Officers were engaged in mealie meal smuggling.

Mr. Manda explained that the fight occurred when Patriotic Front (PF) cadres mounted a roadblock along Mokambo road in a bid to stop a mealie meal smuggling operation which they believed was about to be carried out by some ZNS officers.

He said the roadblock was then disturbed by ZNS officers from Mokambo border, leading to a fight between the cadres and the men in uniform.

Mr Manda narrated that police officers who passed by the scene rescued the PF cadres from the hands ZNS which led to another fight between police and ZNS officers.

Mr.Manda has since condemned the fighting as the two departments are supposed to provide security for the district.

Mr.Manda said men and women in uniform are supposed to show exemplary behavior and uphold integrity.

He also expressed concern at continued allegations that ZNS officers stationed at Mokambo border were engaged in mealie meal smuggling.

Mr. Manda warned of stern action against any officer found engaging in mealie meal smuggling.

“Let me warn the officers; whether Zambia Police, ZNS, or any civil servant found engaging in smuggling or aiding smugglers will be dealt with severely,” he said.

“Whether it’s firing them and arresting them, we are going to do that,” Mr. Manda said.

The District Commissioner said he has since instructed that both ZNS and Zambia Police Officers should man the border to curb mealie meal smuggling.