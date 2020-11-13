9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
General News
Comprehensive Sexuality Education beneficial to pupils

By Chief Editor
Mufumbwe District Resource Centre Coordinator, Lydia Makalashi has called on government and cooperating partners to continue supporting the integration of comprehensive sexuality education in schools as it has helped to reduce early pregnancies and school drop outs.

Ms Makalashi said the integration of sexuality education has seen a lot of benefits such as reduction of early pregnancies, early marriages and has increased access to health facilities by pupils.

“Having seen these benefits we really need the people to continue supporting us especially with materials… and the country needs to be sensitized about the benefits of CSE,” she said.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Mufumbwe, Ms Makalashi revealed that some schools that have integrated CSE in subjects have recorded zero early pregnancy cases this year.

“I can testify that most of the schools this year have recorded zero cases of pregnancies… from 2018 we have seen the numbers of early pregnancies and child marriages reduce,” she said.

Ms Makalashi said with the coming of CSE and the close relationship between schools and health facilities, learners have acquired knowledge on how to keep themselves safe from harmful vices as they are able to make informed decisions.

She also explained that CSE is not a subject but just some topics that are integrated in appropriate subjects in the syllabus.

“This CSE is not a subject, it is there to be integrated in the subjects that are already there in the syllabus,” she said.

Ms Makalashi also appealed to schools to revamp clubs in schools so that issues that affect adolescents are talked about frequently.

However, traditional leaders in North-western province have expressed discomfort with integration of CSE in schools curriculum.

Chief Mumena said the traditional leaders in the province cannot bless the introduction of the CSE to the young one in schools because of moral, cultural and spiritual challenges associated with it.

“The matter of Comprehensive Sexuality Education, that matter, DPS, that is very very challenging morally, spiritually, culturally…..but we are concerned at the material that is going out to our children in terms of curriculum”, he said.

He said this in Mufumbwe district in a vote of thanks on behalf of other traditional leaders during the close of a just ended two day chiefs indaba that was organized by the Ministry of Health in partnership with cooperating organisations to discuss health related matters.

  1. DONT BRING THAT CRAP TO TEACH OUR CHILDREN. THIS EDUCATION MUST BE RESERVED FOR PARENT TO TEACH THEIR CHILDREN WHEN THEY ARE READY. TEACHING OUR CHILDREN NONSENCE WILL MAKE THEM FEEL THEY ARE READY FOR WHAT THEY CANT ACTUALLY HANDLE.

