National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the ongoing voter registration exercise owing to the many challenges being experienced so far during Registration.

Commenting on the exercise which started on Monday 9th November 2020 and runs up until December 12th 2020, Mr. Kambwili has described the registration process as tedious.

He added that even if the process is cumbersome, Zambians should not be discouraged from trooping to registration centres but ensure that they register in masses.

He further advised the Electoral Commission Zambia to increase its manpower at registration centers as well as bringing additional machinery to capture prospective voters who are trooping to these centers.

Mr. Kambwili said this after successfully registering as a voter in the Roan constituency this morning.

He noted that there is power in the vote adding that Zambians have a chance to determine the destine of their future next year using the ballot.

The highlight of his Registration however came when he discovered that his details had been filled in as “female” but it was however rectified and corrected before his voter’s card was issued.

Mr. Kambwili was accompanied by NDC National Mobilisation Chairperson Mr. Christopher Mutale and his Private Secretary Fabian Mutale