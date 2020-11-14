9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, November 14, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

CK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
Feature Politics CK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending the ongoing voter registration exercise owing to the many challenges being experienced so far during Registration.

Commenting on the exercise which started on Monday 9th November 2020 and runs up until December 12th 2020, Mr. Kambwili has described the registration process as tedious.
He added that even if the process is cumbersome, Zambians should not be discouraged from trooping to registration centres but ensure that they register in masses.

He further advised the Electoral Commission Zambia to increase its manpower at registration centers as well as bringing additional machinery to capture prospective voters who are trooping to these centers.

Mr. Kambwili said this after successfully registering as a voter in the Roan constituency this morning.

He noted that there is power in the vote adding that Zambians have a chance to determine the destine of their future next year using the ballot.

The highlight of his Registration however came when he discovered that his details had been filled in as “female” but it was however rectified and corrected before his voter’s card was issued.

Mr. Kambwili was accompanied by NDC National Mobilisation Chairperson Mr. Christopher Mutale and his Private Secretary Fabian Mutale

Previous articleZambia still keen on buying a new presidential superjet from Russia

1 COMMENT

  1. Let’s see how it goes first, the ECZ though not the best of my friends always extends such things. They can’t announce the extension now because people will relax in going to register saying there is more time. Even these challenges are normal teething problems, they will get refined as we go, let’s not despair and become cry babies like PF on bill 10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 1

CK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Mr. Chishimba Kambwili has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending...
Read more
Columns

Zambia still keen on buying a new presidential superjet from Russia

Chief Editor - 4
Zambia and Russia will discuss a new delivery timeline for a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane (SSJ100) that it ordered from Russia two years ago. Last...
Read more
Economy

The Vice President’s Statement on Zambia Defaulting in Parliament Misunderstood-Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 4
Finance Minister Hon. Dr Bwalya Ng'andu has said that Government remains committed to pursuing a constructive and very transparent dialogue with all its creditors...
Read more
General News

ECZ urged to extend voter registration

Chief Editor - 4
The Alliance for Good Governance says unless there is an extension from 30 to 60 or 90 days in the mobile voter registration exercise,...
Read more
Headlines

President Lungu launches Zambia’s export of blueberry fruits to China

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has disclosed that government is focusing on policy and legislative reforms to educate local farmers on the emerging trends and opportunities...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent their interests. The Head...
Read more

Voter registration Slow in Kitwe

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe has bemoaned the slow process in the on-going voter registration exercise. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday,...
Read more

PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing to the slow pace in...
Read more

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections. TERO...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.