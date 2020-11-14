THE Kitwe Chamber of Commerce has expressed fear that the country will plunge into economic distress if government fails to pay the portion of the Eurobond debt due today.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe yesterday, Chamber Vice President Emmanuel Mbambiko said defaulting on the Eurobond payment will put pressure on the already poorly performing Zambian Kwacha.

“This will reduce Zambia’s confidence in the eyes of lenders as such it will be difficulty for the country to borrow in future or attract foreign investment,” he said.

He explained that defaulting is bad for business as well as the economy and that all Zambians should be concerned.

And in a separate interview, Green Party president Peter Sinkamba has taken a swipe at government for not implementing his calls to legalize the cultivation and sale of marijuana for the country to raise the needed money to pay the sovereign debt.

Mr. Sinkamba said government would have raised the money to pay the Eurobond debt money if it had listened to his advice on Marijuana cultivation.

“You will default and the chances of being bailed out are not there,” Mr. Sinkamba charged.

He said the impact of defaulting thereafter will be very hard on the general public because all the money meant for social services will go towards payment of the debt.

And the Mine Suppliers cried that they will become uncompetitive due to their imported mine products which will become more expensive as the default puts more pressure on the Zambian Kwacha which is expected to further lose value.

Mine Suppliers and Contractors Association President Augustine Mubanga told ZANIS in Kitwe today that the default will also restrict government from paying its local suppliers as it will be under pressure to pay the sovereign debt.

He noted that the constriction in government expenditure on local suppliers and contractors will also constrict production and economic growth in turn.

He however defended government on the possible default saying this would be as a result of government not having collected the projected tax revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed down most businesses in the country.

“In an event that Government defaults, it will not be deliberate but as a result of failure to raise enough revenue due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mr. Mubanga said.

Mr. Mubanga further stated that Zambia will not be the first country in the world to default on the sovereign debt as there are some bigger economies that have defaulted in the past and still managed to rebound afterwards.

He cited Switzerland, Mexico, Greece and France as some of the countries that have defaulted on the sovereign debts in the past.

Last month, government missed payment of $42.5 million coupon on one of its Eurobonds and had asked the creditors to delay interest payment until April.

The bondholders have however not agreed to the request and the country is today supposed to make the payment or record a default.

Minister of Finance told Reuters yesterday that government was doing everything possible to avoid defaulting.