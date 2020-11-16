9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 16, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Botswana Send Chipolopolo Staring Into The Abyss

By sports
41 views
5
Sports Feature Sports Botswana Send Chipolopolo Staring Into The Abyss
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Chipolopolo on Monday night return to very familiar territory following a disappointing display and away loss in Botswana in Francistown.

Botswana beat Zambia 1-0 to reclaim third place and send Chipolopolo back to their now customary bottom seat in Group H in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers.

Mosha Gaolaolwe turned in a cross in the 4th minute to avenge Botswana’s 2-1 first leg loss in Lusaka on November 12 and give The Zebras hope of chasing for a top two finish.

Zambia should also thank the post in the 38th minute when Kabelo Seakanyeng hit the woodwork following a breakthrough run from midway inside Chipolopolo’s area.

But Zambia remained untidy in the second half where showed very little quality in their finish.

The major highlight was Fashion Sakala’s 86th minute header from a Kelvin Mubanga throw-in that scraped the beam before the referee generously added five minutes of extra-time.

It is now a mountain to climb for Zambia in their last two games.
They host unbeaten Algeria in their penultimate Group H match on March 23, 2021.

Then, Zambia will make what will hopefully not be a formality trip to Harare on March 30.

Meanwhile, Algeria and Zimbabwe drew 2-2 in the early Monday Group H kickoff in Harare.

Algeria top on 10 points while Zimbabwe has 5 points.

Botswana has 4 points while Zambia has a solitary 3 points after their third loss from four Group H games.

Previous articleThe Economist Magazine’s Report About Zambia is a Lie

5 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 5

Botswana Send Chipolopolo Staring Into The Abyss

Chipolopolo on Monday night return to very familiar territory following a disappointing display and away loss in Botswana in...
Read more
Columns

The Economist Magazine’s Report About Zambia is a Lie

Chief Editor - 23
BY ISAAC CHIPAMPE In their 14th November, 2020 edition, The Economist magazine published an opinionated article that at best describes Zambia as a collapsed economy...
Read more
Headlines

HH demands for K10 million from Tayali for defamation or risk being declared bankrupt

Chief Editor - 41
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has demanded for an apology and retraction of the defamatory words against him issued by Economic and Equity Party Chilufya...
Read more
General News

Government directs Kafubu Water to cancel water bills for thousands of customers in Luanshya

Chief Editor - 10
Government has with immediate effect directed Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company to write off water bills belonging to four thousand households in Luanshya's...
Read more
General News

Foreign Affairs Minister Malanji meets Egyptian President El-Sisi in Cairo

Chief Editor - 6
Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi discussed means to enhance security cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism in Africa as he received Zambia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Joe...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kamanga: CAF Coaches Instructors Upgrade Coming

Feature Sports sports - 1
FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Football House is working on building capacity in instructors for top level CAF B and C coaches courses. Kamanga said...
Read more

Shepolopolo U17 Take Stock of COSAFA Outing

Feature Sports sports - 2
Shepolopolo Zambia is moving on after losing the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship final to Tanzania on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South...
Read more

Lubambo:Chipolopolo Ready For Botswana

Feature Sports sports - 8
Chipolopolo captain Lubambo Musonda says they respect Botswana but are on a 3-point mission to Francistown on Monday evening. Zambia visit Botswana in their final...
Read more

Elijah Tana Issues Rallying Call To Chipolopolo Fans

Feature Sports sports - 2
Ex-Zambia captain Elijah Tana says Chipolopolo need support from fans to boost their confidence as they seek to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.