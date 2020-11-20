9.5 C
Economy
Kazungula Bridge will next year undergo a quality audit using specialized Equipment-Auditor-General

By Chief Editor
Auditor-General, Dick Sichembe has said that the Kazungula Bridge across the Zambezi River between Zambia and Botswana will next year be audited using specialised equipment.

Dr. Sichembe said that the Office of the Auditor-General has been equipped with specialised equipment to audit the quality of works done on infrastructure projects.

Dr. Sichembe said that a team of experts which was trained in Norway to carry out the specialized infrastructure audits will be deployed to the Kazungula Bridge next year for the scheduled audit.

Speaking when he toured the Kazungula Bridge, Dr. Sichembe said the project will also be subjected to a performance audit.

The Auditor-General stated that the performance audit will ascertain the efficiency and effectiveness of the bridge as well as monitor the investments in the structure.

Dr. Sichembe said the Office of the Auditor-General wants to ensure all investments in infrastructure development projects across the country directly benefit the Zambian people.

And Kazungula Bridge Project Manager, Godfrey Songeya said Zambia and Botswana are finalising the One-Stop Border Post bilateral agreement before the bridge is commissioned.

1 COMMENT

  1. Excellent but sure this is unprecedented development. Only an evil sadist would criticise pf work. I cannot wait to cruise on that bridge while listening to am a barbie girl in a barbie world

