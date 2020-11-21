Mumamba Numba hopes it will be a good Saturday for him today as he seeks his debut competitive home win with Zesco United when they host Kabwe Warriors at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The eight-time champions have made a modest start under their new boss who replaced George Lwandamina in late September after the latter parted ways with Zesco by mutual consent.

Zesco have 4 points and in eighth place heading into this afternoon’s game, four points behind the top two side Buildcon and Forest Rangers heading into round four.

The graph for Zesco so far reads a 1-1 away draw at Napsa, a 1-0 Ndola derby home loss to Forest Rangers and a 1-0 victory at Lumwana Radiants before the league took a fortnight break to make way for the FIFA international match break on November 8.

“For us this game is very important for us because we are yet to collect maximum points at home this season,” Numba said.

“We are playing Kabwe Warriors, a very good side, and this is a team we didn’t even need to underrate.”

Warriors are unbeaten in the league against Zesco whom they beat 2-1 last season and prior to that had collected three draws and a win.

Zesco’s last league win over Warriors was in November 2017 when they recorded a 1-0 home win over the Railwaymen.

The hosts will be at full strength as they head into the battle to end this winless drought against Warriors but will be without veteran striker Winston Kalengo who is out with a suspected ear infection.

But Kenyan striker Jesse Were, who had no international commitments in November, is available although has yet to open his account for the new campaign.

Numba has also hinted he might at some point in the match play youngsters winger Kasoma Luwawa and striker Enock Sakala Junior as he tries to see who can make the grade from Zesco’s under-utilized youth structures.

Meanwhile, twelfth placed Kabwe Warriors on 3 points are in Ndola looking to shrug-off a shaky start to their campaign after picking up only a win from three games.

Strangely, Warriors only points have come on the road after beating Nkwazi 2-1 away in Lusaka on November 4 but suffered two home losses on either side of that result.



FAZ SUPER DVISION FIXTURES

21/11/2020

WEEK 4

Lusaka Dynamos-Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows-Power Dynamos

Green Eagles-Kitwe United

Nkwazi-Green Buffloes

13h00:Indeni-Prison Leopards

15h00:Zesco United-Kabwe Warriors

22/11/2020

Nkana-Zanaco