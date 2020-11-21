The United Party for National Development (UPND) has urged President Lungu that integrity, dignity and honesty matter more in a leader than titles.
UPND former National IPS Samuel Ngwila has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to stopping clamouring for dictatorial titles but instead emulate UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema in seeking for solutions to the country’s numerous social, cultural, political and economic challenges.
Commenting on Lungu’s demands that he must from now henceforth be called “President General” to differentiate himself from other presidents from both political parties and organisations, UPND member, Samuel Ngwira said that it was unfortunate that Lungu was more concerned about how he must be addressed as opposed to addressing the numerous challenges the country is facing.
He stated that he was left to wonder why Mr Lungu was more preoccupied with the dictatorial title of “President General” when issues to do with the insurmountable debt mountain needed solutions.
Mr Ngwira stated that he was at pains to note that Mr Lungu could shamelessly go to extremes on a mere title when impoverished majority Zambians living below the poverty datum line were craving for answers to the numerous problems they were facing.
He has since appealed to Mr Lungu to emulate Mr Hichilema’s style of looking for solutions to the current debt crisis, loadshedding, perennial flooding and rampant corruption.
When a leader runs out of ideas, he gives himself titles.
Late Joseph mobutu was one such leader. Despite his lack of military background, he bestowed military ranks on himself.
And even his chosen name Mobutu seseko wazabanga nkukumwendo was nothing but just a grandiose title.
It’s a feel good dose,
Enjoy it
This is just one party behavior reloaded. Recall how presidents became chairmen and chairmen-general. This is an otiose suggestion.
Radio Uganda then announced his entire title: “His Excellency President for Life, Field Marshal Alhaji Dr. Idi Amin Dada, VC, DSO, MC, CBE”.
We are now waiting for ZNBC to announce the title.
Lungu can give himself every title he wants , control all police harassment of opposition, he will never fix the deteriorating economy , it is too late , we are confident that is the case.
To compound matters for lungu , his thugs are too used of free handouts and his gang are too used of corruption.
I hope he was only joking, but if not, this is a very serious issue. Kaunda did exactly the same thing. He banned anyone from being called president and the president of the ZCT union became chairman general. KK could be forgiven because at the time, most Zambians were illiterate, it was a one-party state and communication was poor. Lungu however, has no justification. It is so sad to see a man’s brains destroyed by years of abuse of alcohol.
It was a joke, and a good one at that. Lets move on to real issues.
Sounds like Lungu wants to be line “Mobutu Sese Seko Nkuku Ngbendu Wa Za Banga (meaning “The all-powerful warrior who, because of his endurance and inflexible will to win, goes from conquest to conquest, leaving fire in his wake.”). Kuuunya, Laurel Kabbila clobbered the stinking kleptomaniac, he died in obscurity as a refugee in Morrocco and was buried in a commoner’s grave in Rabat. I hope the same end awaits Jameson Chagwa Lungu.
Chilubi refused, H.E title, preferring to ‘Mr. President’
Chiluba was just play acting because he began acting just like the man he had ousted. Like KK he clung on to DeadNBC and all other state owned media so he controlled freedom of speech like any dictator.
