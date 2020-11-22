9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

KCM to Appeal to the Supreme Court the decision to stay liquidation proceedings

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines KCM to Appeal to the Supreme Court the decision to stay liquidation...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

KONKOLA Copper Mine (KCM) will appeal to the Supreme Court the decision to stay liquidation proceedings, Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu has said.

This follows the Court of Appeal’s order that Liquidation proceedings be stayed to allow the parties to proceed to arbitration.

Mr Lungu said said in an interview yesterday that he would ensure that the liquidation case was followed to the letter.

“We shall definitely appeal to the Supreme. We want to ask the Supreme Court for stay of High Court ruling pending judgement,” Mr Lungu said.

Mr Lungu explained that the Court of Appeal had not discharged the Provisional Liquidator and that he remained with full powers as granted by the High Court of Zambia on May 21, last year.

“In view of this latest Judgment, Mr. Lungu wishes to update employees, business partners, the nation and all KCM stakeholders that the Court of Appeal has not discharged the Provisional Liquidator and he remains with full powers as granted by the High Court of Zambia on 21st May 2019,” he said.

Mr Lungu said operations of KCM would remain on course with production ramp-up being the key focus.

He said as provided for under Corporate Insolvency Act and powers granted to the Provisional Liquidator, he would continue to exercise the executive responsibility of running the company.

The KCM Executive Management Committee remains accountable to the Provisional Liquidator.

“I therefore, urge all employees to continue working normally, safely and remain steadfast in the pursuit to make KCM a great organization. Our stakeholders should also remain calm as we continue to work towards a common goal safely and increased production,” he said.

Vedanta Resources, the main shareholder in KCM has been locked in a dispute with the Zambian government since May last year. A liquidator was appointed to run KCM, which is 20 percent owned by Government through ZCCM-IH.

Zambia accused Vedanta of breaching the terms of its licence.

ZCCM Investment Holdings PLC asked the Lusaka High Court to grant them an order to appoint Milingo Lungu of Messrs Lungu Simwanza and Company as provisional liquidator of Konkola Copper Mines PLC.

This is according to an application for ex parte order appointing a provisional liquidator that was filed in the High Court on May 21.
According to the order filed by the ZCCM, the liquidator had been given powers to carry assets of KCM.

Mr Lungu was also given powers to defend any action or other legal proceedings in the name and or on behalf of the Respondent.

Previous articleHH Swindled Zambia, He can’t be President and I’m Ready to Prove it in Court-Sean Tembo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

KCM to Appeal to the Supreme Court the decision to stay liquidation proceedings

KONKOLA Copper Mine (KCM) will appeal to the Supreme Court the decision to stay liquidation proceedings, Provisional Liquidator Milingo...
Read more
Headlines

HH Swindled Zambia, He can’t be President and I’m Ready to Prove it in Court-Sean Tembo

Chief Editor - 0
Leader of the opposition PeP Sean Tembo has accused leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (HH) of having swindled the Nation during the privatisation of...
Read more
Rural News

Avoid boundary disputes President Lungu tells chiefs

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has urged Traditional leaders in the country to desist from engaging in boundary disputes as they risk plunging the country into...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mubanga Brace Hands Zesco Victory

sports - 0
Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga fuelled his new club Zesco United to their first FAZ Super Division home win of the 2020/2021 season today with a...
Read more
General News

UNZA’s Sishuwa wins top international research prize

Chief Editor - 33
UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has been named the winner of the 2020 Terence Ranger Prize, awarded annually by the UK-based top...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Court of Appeal stops KCM liquidation

Economy Chief Editor - 15
The Court of Appeal sitting at Ndola has ordered a halt to liquidation proceedings for Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) to allow owners Vedanta and...
Read more

Bank of Zambia re-affirms its position on not banning foreign currency account in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 5
The Bank of Zambia has said that social media reports suggesting that the Bank and the Ministry of Finance are working on a Statutory...
Read more

Kazungula Bridge will next year undergo a quality audit using specialized Equipment-Auditor-General

Economy Chief Editor - 11
Auditor-General, Dick Sichembe has said that the Kazungula Bridge across the Zambezi River between Zambia and Botswana will next year be audited using specialised...
Read more

Copper Production up in 2020-Mines Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 6
COPPER production by the large scale mines during the period 1st January 2020 to 30th September 2020 stood at 646,111.25 tonnes compared to 590,321.13...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.