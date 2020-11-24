9.5 C
Shepolopolo Depart For Chile

Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is very eager to see how his team will fare in their senior team debut meeting against non-African opposition.

Shepolopolo left for South America on Tuesday to face Chile in two international friendlies in Santiago on November 28 and December 1.

Mwape has made three changes to his regular team dropping veteran’s midfielder Irene Lungu, defender Margaret Belemu and long-serving first choice goalkeeper Hazel Nali who were part of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Cup and most critically the successful 2020 Olympic Games qualification team.

Under-17 defender Esther Sianfunko and midfielder Esther Banda have been handed senior caps.

“The idea is actually to expose them to a high-profile game like the Chile game and I am sure they will not be under-pressure because they know they will be playing a strong team,” Mwape said.

Chile has invited Shepolopolo to taste some African opposition before facing Cameroon in the South America/Africa Olympics playoff spot.

Shepolopolo beat Cameroon to the sole Africa zone Olympics qualifier slot at the final hurdle on away goals rule following a 4-4 aggregate result.

“I am sure they are capable of handling pressure from any team .It is actually important because when we go to the Olympics, that is the level of teams we will be meeting in Tokyo,” Mwape said.

GOALKEEPERS:Catherine Musonda (Indeni) Ngambo P. Musole (Zesco)

DEFENDERS:Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga , Martha Tembo, Lushomo Wilombe (all Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (Zesco), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows),

MIDFIELDERS:Judith Zulu (Green Buffaloes), Rachael Nachula (CFF Zaragoza-Spain), Mary Mulenga, Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Misozi Zulu (Indeni), Mary Mwakapila (Hapoe’l Beer Sheva-Israel)

STRIKERS:Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza-Spain), Grace Chanda (Zesco), Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli-China), Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Esther Banda (Bauleni Sports Academy)

1 COMMENT

  1. Belemu left out?? Anyway is good to try others, especially those young ones.
    On Hazel, she used be a good goalkeeper before pandemic, but she came out bigger. Hope she is just pregnant, she can come back stronger.
    Lushomo Mwemba has changed to Lushomo Wilombe, married!??

