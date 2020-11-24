Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba faces his ex-employers Zanaco eleven months after they sacked him when they clash on Wednesday at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Zanaco sacked Numba in January following a stuttering run in the first half of the 2019/2020 season after five-years in charge with The Banks where he won one league title; finished runners up three times and lifted a Barclays Cup.

He returned to the bench for the first time since then in late September when he resurfaced at Zesco where he replaced George Lwandamina who had just parted ways with the eight-time champions.

“We are playing my former team Zanaco and I think we expect a tough game just like we had played against Kabwe Warriors,” Numba said.

Zesco head to Zanaco after beating Warriors 2-0 last Saturday at home in Ndola to collect their second successive league win from four rounds played after starting the campaign with a draw and defeat.

“Of course Zanaco are a formidable side and I think we equally have a side that can go and beat Zanaco. It won’t be an easy game to play against my former team but we will prepare the team so that, as we can go that side, we can come back with a victory,” Numba said.

Another three points in what will be Numba’s debut meeting as a coach against Zanaco where he spent 21 years as a player and later coach, will lift them to 10 points.

That result will potentially see Zesco, who are sixth on 7 points, go top on goal difference to displace leaders Green Eagles on 10 points at the summit.

Again, Zesco will be banking on midfielder Kelvin Mubanga following last Saturdays notable display in Ndola in the 2-0 home victory over Warriors against whom he scored a brace.

Meanwhile, the pressure is also on his successor at Zanaco Chris Kaunda as his side struggled to convince in last Sunday’s 1-1 away draw at ailing defending league champions Nkana.

In that match, Nkana mounted a strong rally from one-down at half time to clinch a draw.

Furthermore, ninth placed Zanaco who have 5 points, have picked up just two points from their last three league games since kicking off the season on October 31 with a 2-0 home win over promoted Indeni.



FAZ SUPER DIVISION FIXTURES

WEEK 5

25/11/2020

Lumwana Radiants-Young Green Eagles

Kitwe United-Nkwazi

Kabwe Warriors-Lusaka Dynamos

13h00:Red Arrows-Indeni

15h00:Zanaco-Zesco United

WEEK 6

28/11/2020

Nkwazi-Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

29/11/2020

Indeni-Power Dynamos

13h00:Buildcon-Lumwana Radiants

15h00:Zesco United-Green Buffaloes