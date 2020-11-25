9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Chief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South were only closed for a day

By Chief Editor
41 views
8
General News Chief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the rate at which some leaders are going about giving false and misleading information to the Public.

Speaking when he featured on the Red Hot Breakfast Show on Hot FM radio in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said that it is unfortunate that a traditional leader of Chief Mukuni’s standard would issue alarming and misleading statements to the public.

He was responding to a question based on Chief Mukuni’s Media statement yesterday alleging that the Government had closed down all national registration offices in the southern province indefinitely.

“Colleagues I think that there must come a time when we as leaders have to be responsible in the manner we issue certain statements or make comments on certain issues of National Interest otherwise if we issue statements without obtaining facts on the ground then we don’t deserve the responsibility of leadership that our people bestow on us” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo who is also Shiwan’gandu Constituency Member of Parliament said that being a traditional leader does not warrant one to go about making false claims about national programmes such as National Registration.

Hon Kampyongo disclosed that contrary to the falsehoods peddled yesterday, the Government had only closed down southern province offices for one day so as to facilitate for an internal audit of registration materials and equipment.

Meanwhile, Hon Kampyongo has wondered why issues of violence seem to excite Chief Mukuni who should be in the forefront discouraging the promotion of it.

Hon Kampyongo said that if turmoil was to erupt in Zambia it wouldn’t spare Mukuni’s palace and entire Chiefdom which would render him as homeless as many other Zambians who would be caught up in the web of violence.

Hon Kampyongo further stated that Mukuni’s obsession with him and the Ministry of Home Affairs is quite buffling as yesterday was not the first time he issued a recklessly alarming statement.

“This is the same Chief who not long ago challenged me to go and spend a night at the graveyard like he does himself, now it must be known to him that I don’t need to spend my night at the graveyard to be a national leader and be able to perform my sworn duties as Minister of Home Affairs” Hon Kampyongo Charged.

Previous articleWorld Communication Forum closes in Lusaka
Next articleZanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget

8 COMMENTS

  1. It doesn’t surprise us. He is fed and bribed by his son hh who will never win an election not even for the position of toilet manager for monza public toilet.

    3
    6

  3. Chief mukuni has worked very had for upnd . He deserves vice president job. No one in upnd has worked as hard as mukuni… So you hear the position of vice will be given to a person who never campigned for upnd.

    5
    1

  7. Only ghosts, weckeds can spend night in graveyard because they enjoy darkness’s and everything happening there and those in support are fruits of the dark

    2
    1

  8. Indeed people must be factual in the news they spread. You just don’t wake up and start making claims without obtaining facts of the matter. This chief talks too much.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Zanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget

Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to...
Read more
General News

Chief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South were only closed for a day

Chief Editor - 8
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the rate at which some leaders are going about giving false and misleading information...
Read more
General News

World Communication Forum closes in Lusaka

Chief Editor - 1
The first ever World Communication Forum for Africa that begun yesterday has closed today with stakeholders calling for positive branding of countries. And Minister of...
Read more
Headlines

Innovation key to economic recovery – President Lungu

Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu recognizes that innovation in the manufacturing sector is key to cementing government efforts on promoting economic recovery. President Lungu says innovative ideas...
Read more
General News

Malupenga urges media to also report on Science and not just politics

Chief Editor - 8
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga has called on the media fraternity to prioritize their reporting on science and technology...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

World Communication Forum closes in Lusaka

General News Chief Editor - 1
The first ever World Communication Forum for Africa that begun yesterday has closed today with stakeholders calling for positive branding of countries. And Minister of...
Read more

Malupenga urges media to also report on Science and not just politics

General News Chief Editor - 8
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga has called on the media fraternity to prioritize their reporting on science and technology...
Read more

Civil Servants urge to embrace National School of Government

General News Chief Editor - 2
North Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela says government wants to change the negative perception of the civil service by the public through the...
Read more

Monze Doing Exceptionally Well In Voter Registration Exercise-MTC Secretary

General News Chief Editor - 3
Monze Town Council Secretary Mr. Pythias Samakong'a says the Registration Process in the District is progressing well and that the earlier challenges of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.