HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the rate at which some leaders are going about giving false and misleading information to the Public.

Speaking when he featured on the Red Hot Breakfast Show on Hot FM radio in Lusaka today, Hon Kampyongo said that it is unfortunate that a traditional leader of Chief Mukuni’s standard would issue alarming and misleading statements to the public.

He was responding to a question based on Chief Mukuni’s Media statement yesterday alleging that the Government had closed down all national registration offices in the southern province indefinitely.

“Colleagues I think that there must come a time when we as leaders have to be responsible in the manner we issue certain statements or make comments on certain issues of National Interest otherwise if we issue statements without obtaining facts on the ground then we don’t deserve the responsibility of leadership that our people bestow on us” Hon Kampyongo said.

Hon Kampyongo who is also Shiwan’gandu Constituency Member of Parliament said that being a traditional leader does not warrant one to go about making false claims about national programmes such as National Registration.

Hon Kampyongo disclosed that contrary to the falsehoods peddled yesterday, the Government had only closed down southern province offices for one day so as to facilitate for an internal audit of registration materials and equipment.

Meanwhile, Hon Kampyongo has wondered why issues of violence seem to excite Chief Mukuni who should be in the forefront discouraging the promotion of it.

Hon Kampyongo said that if turmoil was to erupt in Zambia it wouldn’t spare Mukuni’s palace and entire Chiefdom which would render him as homeless as many other Zambians who would be caught up in the web of violence.

Hon Kampyongo further stated that Mukuni’s obsession with him and the Ministry of Home Affairs is quite buffling as yesterday was not the first time he issued a recklessly alarming statement.

“This is the same Chief who not long ago challenged me to go and spend a night at the graveyard like he does himself, now it must be known to him that I don’t need to spend my night at the graveyard to be a national leader and be able to perform my sworn duties as Minister of Home Affairs” Hon Kampyongo Charged.