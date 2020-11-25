Property worth thousands of kwacha has been destroyed following a night of strong winds and heavy rains in Itezhi Tezhi District in Central Province.

The heavy down pour has left thousands of Itezhi Tezhi residents without power since 01:00 hours.

Among the property destroyed is Itezhi Tezhi Primary School in Masemu ward in Itezhi Tezhi where normal schooling has been disrupted.

Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner Isaac Nabuzoka has confirmed and visited the school and some of the shops and houses that have been damaged.

“it is a sad development and we will need assistance from Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) urgently” He said.

Mr. Nabuzoka said that District Disaster Management Committee is yet to make an assessment to ascertain the extent of damage caused by the torrential rains.

Extremely strong winds crashed through Itezhi Tezhi during early hours of yesterday, blowing off roofs at Itezhi Tezhi Primary school and disturbing normal learning at the institution.

Mr. Robinson Mingochi, the school headteacher at Itezhi Tezhi Primary School, said he was informed by school guard around 04: 00 hours that the school’s roofs were blown off.

“this is very sad, learning has been disturbed as you can see most classes have been damaged and next week we are supposed to start conducting exams” Mr. Mingochi said.

Some teaching materials of unknown value that were in some classroom have also been soaked and damaged.

“it is a big problem especially that next week children have to start writing examinations” Mr. Mingochi said.

Itezhi Tezhi primary school carters for about 1,590 pupils most of them from Masemu, Chibolya and Lilanda and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile the rains that started around 01:00 hours have destroyed shops and houses leaving families homeless.

A visit to some of the shops found owners had started removing and replacing twisted metals iron sheets.

The number of houses affected are yet to be determined by the District Disaster Management Committee.

The rains have also uprooted a substantial number of trees in Itezhi Tezhi town and left gullies on some roads.