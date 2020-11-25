Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division log.
It is a match new Zesco coach Mumamba Numba will want to forget very quickly in what was his debut competitive meeting as coach against the club he coached for five years and led them to the 2016 league title and where he spent 21 years both as a player and earned his coaching experience.
Back to the match, Moses Phiri put Zanaco ahead in the 10th minute to give The Bankers a 1-0 halftime lead.
Baba Basile added the second in the 58th minute and Zanaco captain Roger Kola cemented the three points in the 82nd minute.
But Zesco left Lusaka with a face-saver through an 89th minute goal from in-form midfielder Kelvin Mubanga as they failed to make any promising gains from last Saturdays 2-0 home win over Kabwe Warriors in Ndola.
The victory sees Zanaco make a massive jump from ninth to second place on 8 points, two behind leaders Green Eagles.
Zesco drop from sixth to ironically replace Zanaco at number nine on 7 points after suffering their second league loss of the season after five rounds of games played.
FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS
WEEK 5
25/11/2020
Lumwana Radiants 0-Young Green Eagles 0
Kitwe United 0-Nkwazi 0
Kabwe Warriors 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Red Arrows 0-Indeni 0
Zanaco 3-Zesco United 1
WEEK 6 FIXTURES
28/11/2020
Nkwazi-Prison Leopards
Young Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco
Fix your life and body with our natural products and find the confidence you have always wanted with no side effects and 100% guaranteed results. We have Hips and Bums Enlargement Products, Penis Enlargement Products Weight Loss and Gain Products, Stretch Marks Removal Creams, Tummy and Waist Flattening Products, Black/Dark Spot Removal Creams, Fertility and all Reproduction Problems Solutions, Sex boost Products, Breast Firming And Enlargement Products and many more. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you. We even offer delivery services for those that cant make it to our store.