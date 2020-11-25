9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 26, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Zanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Zanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division log.

It is a match new Zesco coach Mumamba Numba will want to forget very quickly in what was his debut competitive meeting as coach against the club he coached for five years and led them to the 2016 league title and where he spent 21 years both as a player and earned his coaching experience.

Back to the match, Moses Phiri put Zanaco ahead in the 10th minute to give The Bankers a 1-0 halftime lead.

Baba Basile added the second in the 58th minute and Zanaco captain Roger Kola cemented the three points in the 82nd minute.

But Zesco left Lusaka with a face-saver through an 89th minute goal from in-form midfielder Kelvin Mubanga as they failed to make any promising gains from last Saturdays 2-0 home win over Kabwe Warriors in Ndola.

The victory sees Zanaco make a massive jump from ninth to second place on 8 points, two behind leaders Green Eagles.

Zesco drop from sixth to ironically replace Zanaco at number nine on 7 points after suffering their second league loss of the season after five rounds of games played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS
WEEK 5
25/11/2020
Lumwana Radiants 0-Young Green Eagles 0
Kitwe United 0-Nkwazi 0
Kabwe Warriors 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0
Red Arrows 0-Indeni 0
Zanaco 3-Zesco United 1


WEEK 6 FIXTURES
28/11/2020
Nkwazi-Prison Leopards
Young Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors
Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

Previous articleChief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South were only closed for a day

1 COMMENT

  1. Fix your life and body with our natural products and find the confidence you have always wanted with no side effects and 100% guaranteed results. We have Hips and Bums Enlargement Products, Penis Enlargement Products Weight Loss and Gain Products, Stretch Marks Removal Creams, Tummy and Waist Flattening Products, Black/Dark Spot Removal Creams, Fertility and all Reproduction Problems Solutions, Sex boost Products, Breast Firming And Enlargement Products and many more. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you. We even offer delivery services for those that cant make it to our store.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Zanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget

Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to...
Read more
General News

Chief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South were only closed for a day

Chief Editor - 9
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the rate at which some leaders are going about giving false and misleading information...
Read more
General News

World Communication Forum closes in Lusaka

Chief Editor - 1
The first ever World Communication Forum for Africa that begun yesterday has closed today with stakeholders calling for positive branding of countries. And Minister of...
Read more
Headlines

Innovation key to economic recovery – President Lungu

Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu recognizes that innovation in the manufacturing sector is key to cementing government efforts on promoting economic recovery. President Lungu says innovative ideas...
Read more
General News

Malupenga urges media to also report on Science and not just politics

Chief Editor - 8
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga has called on the media fraternity to prioritize their reporting on science and technology...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Shepolopolo Depart For Chile

Feature Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo coach Bruce Mwape is very eager to see how his team will fare in their senior team debut meeting against non-African opposition. Shepolopolo left...
Read more

Zambia U17 Qualify For 2021 AFCON U17

Feature Sports sports - 1
Junior Chipolopolo has qualified to the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco after reaching the 2020 COSAFA U17 Cup final at the on-going tournament in...
Read more

Zesco United Eye Top Spot in Numba’s Zanaco Reunion

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba faces his ex-employers Zanaco eleven months after they sacked him when they clash on Wednesday at Sunset Stadium in...
Read more

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Numba Expecting More from Kelvin Mubanga

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba believes midfielder Kelvin Mubanga gave them just a glimpse of what to expect this season following his display in...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.