Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division log.

It is a match new Zesco coach Mumamba Numba will want to forget very quickly in what was his debut competitive meeting as coach against the club he coached for five years and led them to the 2016 league title and where he spent 21 years both as a player and earned his coaching experience.

Back to the match, Moses Phiri put Zanaco ahead in the 10th minute to give The Bankers a 1-0 halftime lead.

Baba Basile added the second in the 58th minute and Zanaco captain Roger Kola cemented the three points in the 82nd minute.

But Zesco left Lusaka with a face-saver through an 89th minute goal from in-form midfielder Kelvin Mubanga as they failed to make any promising gains from last Saturdays 2-0 home win over Kabwe Warriors in Ndola.

The victory sees Zanaco make a massive jump from ninth to second place on 8 points, two behind leaders Green Eagles.

Zesco drop from sixth to ironically replace Zanaco at number nine on 7 points after suffering their second league loss of the season after five rounds of games played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION RESULTS

WEEK 5

25/11/2020

Lumwana Radiants 0-Young Green Eagles 0

Kitwe United 0-Nkwazi 0

Kabwe Warriors 0-Lusaka Dynamos 0

Red Arrows 0-Indeni 0

Zanaco 3-Zesco United 1



WEEK 6 FIXTURES

28/11/2020

Nkwazi-Prison Leopards

Young Green Eagles-Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco