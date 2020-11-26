Promotion chasing Mighty Mufulira Wanderers’ unbeaten run in the 2020/21 FAZ National Division 1 season has ended after losing at Chambishi in a midweek match.

Wanderers were thumped 2-0 by Chambishi in the Week five match played at Chambishi Stadium in Kalulushi.

Mathews Simbeye and Terry Mwashi were the scorers.

The win has pushed Chambishi back to the top jointly with Kafue Celtic for at least 24 hours before previous leaders City of Lusaka faces Mpulungu Harbour away in Mpulungu.

Both Chambishi and Celtic have 12 points each after playing five matches.

Celtic on Wednesday beat Kabwe Youth 1-0 at home to bounce back from last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Kansanshi Dynamos in Solwezi.

Wanderers have dropped one place down to sixth with nine points from five matches played.

Elsewhere, Nchanga Rangers recovered partially from their last two consecutive defeats by forcing a 1-1 draw at Kashikishi Warriors in Nchelenge.

Winger Kunda Nkandu helped Nchanga to come from behind after cancelling Lawrence Malambo’s early goal at Mwaimwena Stadium.

Nchanga are eighth on the table with seven points from five matches played.



FAZ National Division 1 – Week 5

Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Chambishi 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Kafue Celtic 1-0 Kabwe Youth

Police College 2-1 Malaiti Rangers

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 FC MUZA

Gomes 1-1 Konkola Blades

26/11/2020

Zesco Shockers Vs Trident

Mpulungu Harbour Vs City of Lusaka