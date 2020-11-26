9.5 C
DIV 1 WRAP: City of Lusaka Reclaim Top Spot

By sports
41 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

City of Lusaka reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 on Thursday afternoon after thumping Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 away in Mpulungu in a round five match.

Striker Lubinda Mundia scored for City who also benefited from Mpulungu’s own goal.

City were on Wednesday temporally topped by Chambishi and Kafue Celtic who picked up wins on the day.

Ya Moto have now restored their one point lead at the top with 10 points from five matches played.

Celtic and Chambishi are second and third respectively on 9 points each.

Meanwhile, Zesco Shockers have silenced Trident 1-0 in Mongu in the other delayed week five matches played Thursday.


FAZ National Division 1 – Week 5

Zesco Shockers 1-0 Trident

Mpulungu Harbour 0-2 City of Lusaka

Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

National Assembly 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos

Chambishi 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Kafue Celtic 1-0 Kabwe Youth

Police College 2-1 Malaiti Rangers

Livingstone Pirates 0-0 FC MUZA

Gomes 1-1 Konkola Blades

