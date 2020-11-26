City of Lusaka reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 on Thursday afternoon after thumping Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 away in Mpulungu in a round five match.
Striker Lubinda Mundia scored for City who also benefited from Mpulungu’s own goal.
City were on Wednesday temporally topped by Chambishi and Kafue Celtic who picked up wins on the day.
Ya Moto have now restored their one point lead at the top with 10 points from five matches played.
Celtic and Chambishi are second and third respectively on 9 points each.
Meanwhile, Zesco Shockers have silenced Trident 1-0 in Mongu in the other delayed week five matches played Thursday.
FAZ National Division 1 – Week 5
Zesco Shockers 1-0 Trident
Mpulungu Harbour 0-2 City of Lusaka
Kashikishi Warriors 1-1 Nchanga Rangers
National Assembly 0-0 Kansanshi Dynamos
Chambishi 2-0 Mufulira Wanderers
Kafue Celtic 1-0 Kabwe Youth
Police College 2-1 Malaiti Rangers
Livingstone Pirates 0-0 FC MUZA
Gomes 1-1 Konkola Blades