Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya commonly known as KBF has told his supporters that he is still a member of the ruling Patriotic Front and he will be running President either under Plan A or B.
In June this year, the Patriotic Front(PF) Central Committee formally expelled him after he had claimed that he had not been served a formal letter of expulsion. The letter delivered to Mr. Fube by PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri and seen by the media, stating that the Central Committee at its meeting held on 2nd June 2020 expelled him from the party.
However, speaking to his supporters online, Mr. Fube said that PF must start looking for a new candidate and that he will not back down on that. Mr. Fube said that when he decided to run for the presidency, he did not want to challenge the incumbent President Edgar Lungu but rather ask him to step aside.
“When I declared my intention to stand to run for Office, I respectfully said I would not challenge the President but I will ask the President to step aside so that another person takes over this party so that we can have a new vision, a new face, new ideas to push the agenda of this Nation”, Mr Fube said.
Mr. Fube insisted that President Lungu has had his time and that the Republican Constitution in Article 106 (3) clearly stated that a person who has twice held the office of President is not eligible.
“The President has had his time, some of us like my colleagues CK, Harry Kalaba, Given Lubinda, Mulenga Sata at the time we all humbled ourselves in 2014 and allowed him at the Convention to take the reigns of the party. We have now tested his leadership now it’s time for him to support us,” he said.
Mr Fube said that the President must step aside for a different face, adding that there is nothing personal.
“These things are not personal. If the party rallies behind him and then tomorrow we suffer a blow, then what? And what’s more: why do you want to create confusion in the nation over one person?” he asked
Mr. Fube further said: “A section of the PF may want President Lungu but is it the whole country? Some of the economic problems we facing today are attributed to his leadership. He may not be guilty per se. But his ministers, his civil service that he has presided over, directors and others are responsible for that. Now in politics, the buck stops at the President so you can’t run away from that.”
Mr. Fube insisted that the ruling PF just have to be courageous, face that bullet and bite that bullet and tell President Lungu to help another person and go and enjoy his retirement.
KBF said that the source of the ruling PF party’s problems began in 2016 when others bought their way in, the process was not transparently crating a situation where there are independents who are actually PF and that when he brought these issues up , he was called a rebel.
“By 2016 there was no legit Central Committee whose time started in 2011 and now we’re trying to rape the Republican Constitution, am too experienced at the law for me to start making mistakes. “We cannot be trusted as a party if we are flouting the law and cannot respect our own party Constitution. Your word is your bond. If your word means nothing, people can’t trust you,”
Just wait for his last term to elapse, then pick it up from there, you are still young ba KBB
I like this speech, direct to the point
Let us all register to vote. As we go to vote. Lets not vote on emotions. Let’s ask those standing to share their manifesto so that we vote or not vote for them based on the ideas/policies they have that affect all of us.
1. What’s their policy on pay as you earn?
2. What is their policy on excise tax/ duty?
3. What’s their policy on corporate taxes?
4. Whats their policy on Pensions ?
5.Whats their land ownership policy ?
6. Whats the policy on education, health?.
7. What is their policy on agriculture and promotion of local products?
What’s the policy on easing regulation?
8. What is the strategy to ending smuggling,???? corruption etc
9. What is their policy on the rule of law and ending the pathetic cardalism within their parties etc?
I can go on.
You can not swim to the shore with rocks double your weight tied to your legs.
We need transparent leaders..
Iwe what don’t you already know. Just don’t vote for PF at any level.
Bruce Mulenga rural people unfortunately they do not look at it in that direction!Sad.
Parties don’t sell emotions. They sell popular candidates who will win seats for them.
Joy Musonda Kambole lack of empathy creates greed, and soon enough greed makes them overnight millionaires. And the indigenous suffer terribly.
The circle goes on and on.
If the PF respect the Party heirarchy then Mama Inonge Wina should be their candidate. However, we’ve heard the rumor that Uncle Jimmy was sent to tell Edgar to step aside and KBF has been proposed by the Luapula United. If this rumour is true then PF will end up divided. The other region will feel used and discriminated, so do the right thing
You created the beast. Good luck with trying to concur it.
I like the enthusiasm and focus on the ball by Kelvin Fube Bwalya – KBF. I cherish intelligent people who stand their ground. The PF should have made KBF a running mate to ECL and PF Secretary General before he even thought about going for the top post. It’s amazing how African leaders don’t recognize untaped talents.
Leslie Mwape Chibuye They have members in key positions that need re-baptism everyday.
They left smart people outside the boat ????.
THE MAIN PROBLEM IN ZAMBIA IS THAT WE ARE THREATENED BY PEOPLE’S TITLES AND PROFESSIONS. WHEN SOMEBODY APPROACHES YOU BECAUSE THEY ARE A LAWYER, DOCTOR, ENGINEER, ETC. YOU GIVE THEM ALMIGHTY TRUST AND BELIEF THAT THEY ARE THE KNOW IT ALL IN THEIR PROFESSION. IN TODAY’S WORLD WITH SO MUCH INFORMATION FLOWING OUT THERE IT IS JUST UNBELIEVABLE THAT SO MANY PEOPLE ARE GLADLY GIVING THE PLATFORM TO A FEW INDIVIDUALS WHO TO BE HONEST ARE MERELY BENT ON ACHIEVING THEIR OWN SELFISH AND GREEDY MOTIVES THE MOMENT THEY REALISE THEY HAVE WON YOU OVER
This country is cursed with clowns and i.d.!.ots masquerading as leaders. If KBF wants to lead the PF, he must convince the grassroots, the membership and leadership of the PF, not the social media supporters. When Sata died, the elders and mobilisers who carried his wish convinced the membership that ECL is the party’s choice. Nomba ba KBF wants to use Facebook and zwd to drop ECL and choose him?? What an Id.!.ot!!!
Thank you for telling the truth. You acutely right Lungu will sink the ship for the PF….
This is not 2016 people are smarter and they understand the constitution. Lungu is not eligible to run. They are trying to change the narrative. Moving fast forward to 2021 when his candidate’s application is not accepted when filling for running as the PF president what happens then…find another candidate??? These people are so dull….they will bounce around like headless chickens watch this space.
Kikikikikiki sela tubombeko ka kbf
You can on technical nock out, Law is law baba!
Too many tuma piyefu in PF.Olo ma cadre’s are in wrangles and divided.Ba district Vs Kalimanshi and his army.Bene Maxwell being given contracts as payment to insult KBF.This confusion is making it more weak.Continue preaching about HH,uwafitala akaimwena
When is PF going ku Convention?
We told these PF dwarfs that find another candidate Edgar Lungu has been sworn in twice and that represents two terms.
Ask your uncle Alex Chikwanda with more data.
PF must go!
You are just power hungry
The people who know KBF are doing the nation by not informing the nation who this guy is
The most incomprehensible issue that baffles every body is how some PF members want to stick to ECL who has clearly failed. Inflation is all time high, exchange rate is the worst since independence, GDP was contracting even before Covid, Reserves are completely gone, Zambias debt contracted under PF is unsustainable, Unemployment is all time high and many more. Does this look like a picture of success, really defies logic on how people can align themselves with clear failure. What is wrong?