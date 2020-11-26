The long running court battle between Absa Bank and its 32 Managers over alleged breach of working conditions has now taken a new twist.

The Bank has applied to the Lusaka High Court claiming among other things that the 32 Managers who filed a notice of appeal on 20th October 2020 should sue the Minister of Labour instead.

The Bank on 9th November 2020 filed summons to dismiss the appeal and in their supporting affidavit and arguments, the Bank claimed among other things that it was not the right party to be sued.

The Bank contended that since the 32 Managers were alleging wrong doing on the part of the Minister in arriving at her decision, they should then go ahead and sue her.

The 32 Managers have however maintained that Absa Bank as their employer is the right party to be sued on a claim of breach of conditions of service.

The 32 Managers filed an opposition to the Bank’a claim on 24th November 2020 and are asking the Court to dismiss the Bank’s application so that the case may be heard on its merits.