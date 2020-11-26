The long running court battle between Absa Bank and its 32 Managers over alleged breach of working conditions has now taken a new twist.
The Bank has applied to the Lusaka High Court claiming among other things that the 32 Managers who filed a notice of appeal on 20th October 2020 should sue the Minister of Labour instead.
The Bank on 9th November 2020 filed summons to dismiss the appeal and in their supporting affidavit and arguments, the Bank claimed among other things that it was not the right party to be sued.
The Bank contended that since the 32 Managers were alleging wrong doing on the part of the Minister in arriving at her decision, they should then go ahead and sue her.
The 32 Managers have however maintained that Absa Bank as their employer is the right party to be sued on a claim of breach of conditions of service.
The 32 Managers filed an opposition to the Bank’a claim on 24th November 2020 and are asking the Court to dismiss the Bank’s application so that the case may be heard on its merits.
ok ninshi ndiye anadyamo minister
This is what I meant when I said what Bowman Lusambo did might be a conflict of interest and this is where Joyce Nonde has found herself. A Minister must not side with either party in an industrial and labor relations matter. These workers have a grievance because of the activities of the Minister, similarly the employer can also take action if they feel aggrieved.
Not surprised that minister is another incompetent bum…useless as they come…only in [email protected] Lungu’s govt can someone last this long!!
Sata never toralented this
Speak like a cadre, and you only remember your brain after you have no power to hold-on to.
“A classic case of professionals vs ministers”.
Prince Muchanga
It’s always a problem slim or screw themselves to the top! Look at Lusambo. Dora or now this Simukkoko bum, chila bushika nakasuba lwa kunya chinyanyenye ifishikwete na kumutwe.
Government just came up with a populist employment code which is putting many businesses under a lot of restrain without looking at the deplorable business environment created by the PF themselves. The same government collapses the economy, because remember our economy was already in decline even before covid. How can you have a currency depreciating by 52% in a single year, and that should be deemed to be normal. I think the minister should be sued by the bank.