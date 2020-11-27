9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 27, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nkana ,Forest, Eagles and Napsa Kickoff Continental Race

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nkana ,Forest, Eagles and Napsa Kickoff Continental Race
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Nkana headline the start of Zambia’s 2020/2021 continental campaigns this weekend when they play Bantu FC away in Lesotho.

CAF Champions League representatives Nkana and Forest Rangers are in action Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Green Eagles and Napsa Stars are representing Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On Sunday in Maseru, Nkana return to continental action for the first time since reaching the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever.

However, Nkana return a shadow of that that team two seasons ago following a raft of departures that include the Kenya duo of midfielder Duncan Otieno and defender Musa Mohammed.

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga too has left the defending FAZ Super Division champions to join their predecessors Zesco United.

But strikers Idris Mbombo and Ronald Kampamba will lead the team out in Maseru together with midfielder Misheck Chaila who recently moved to Nkana on a free transfer from Zesco United.

Meanwhile, Forest will be home at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where they will host Bouenguidi Sport of Gabon.

Forest, who are the only Zambian club at home this weekend, will be making their continental debut.

“The team is ready; we do not know much about the team we will be playing from Gabon. Looking at the way we have prepared, we are very focused, we want to finish the business here in Ndola,” Forest coach Tennant Chilumba said.
Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Green Eagles are in Burundi to face Musongati Bujumbura on Saturday.

On Sunday, Napsa Stars will kick off their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign away in Comoros against Ngazi FC.

This will also be a first continental meeting between Zambia and Comoros clubs.

However, Napsa return with a familiar face in Moroni in the shape of veteran 2012 AFCON winning striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

Mayuka scored the winning goal there in Zambia’s 2-1 away victory over Comoros in September, 2011 during a 2012 AFCON qualifier.

“I have been here before, I came here with the national team nine years ago, so I know this place a little bit more than the guys,” Mayuka said.

“We will take it as it comes really and try our best to win it.”

The first round, last legs games will be played during the weekend of December 4-6.

Winners over both legs will advance to the second round where the first legs are set for December 22-23 and the return legs scheduled for January 5-6.

Previous articleRegistered Voters Hit 2.7 million as ECZ says it has no Intention of Extending the Ongoing Exercise

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nkana ,Forest, Eagles and Napsa Kickoff Continental Race

Nkana headline the start of Zambia’s 2020/2021 continental campaigns this weekend when they play Bantu FC away in Lesotho. CAF...
Read more
Headlines

Registered Voters Hit 2.7 million as ECZ says it has no Intention of Extending the Ongoing Exercise

Chief Editor - 4
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says it has recorded 1, 598,426 voters in the just ended phase two of the ongoing voter registration...
Read more
Feature Sports

Sate-Sate: Nkana Seek Positive Result in Lesotho

sports - 1
Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba is upbeat ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary match against Lesotho’s Bantu FC to be played in Maseru. Kalampa are...
Read more
General News

Government is committed to reducing poverty among citizens-Kampamba Mulenga

Chief Editor - 5
Government has pledged to continue making commitments to reducing poverty and vulnerabilities among its citizens. Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Kampamba...
Read more
Feature Sports

Patrick Phiri Staying Calm After Lumwana Suspend Him

sports - 2
Veteran coach Patrick Phiri has remained calm despite being suspended by FAZ Super Division side Lumwana Radiants. Lumwana announced in a statement on Friday that...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Sate-Sate: Nkana Seek Positive Result in Lesotho

Feature Sports sports - 1
Nkana striker Ronald Kampamba is upbeat ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League preliminary match against Lesotho’s Bantu FC to be played in Maseru. Kalampa are...
Read more

Patrick Phiri Staying Calm After Lumwana Suspend Him

Feature Sports sports - 2
Veteran coach Patrick Phiri has remained calm despite being suspended by FAZ Super Division side Lumwana Radiants. Lumwana announced in a statement on Friday that...
Read more

Zambia Face Hosts South Africa in COSAFA U17 Finals

Feature Sports sports - 2
Junior Chipolopolo will face hosts South Africa in the final of the COSAFA Under-17 Cup on Sunday at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Unbeaten Zambia...
Read more

DIV 1 WRAP: City of Lusaka Reclaim Top Spot

Feature Sports sports - 0
City of Lusaka reclaimed top spot in FAZ National Division 1 on Thursday afternoon after thumping Mpulungu Harbour 2-0 away in Mpulungu in a...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.