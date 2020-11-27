Nkana headline the start of Zambia’s 2020/2021 continental campaigns this weekend when they play Bantu FC away in Lesotho.

CAF Champions League representatives Nkana and Forest Rangers are in action Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Green Eagles and Napsa Stars are representing Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup.

On Sunday in Maseru, Nkana return to continental action for the first time since reaching the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinals for the first time ever.

However, Nkana return a shadow of that that team two seasons ago following a raft of departures that include the Kenya duo of midfielder Duncan Otieno and defender Musa Mohammed.

Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga too has left the defending FAZ Super Division champions to join their predecessors Zesco United.

But strikers Idris Mbombo and Ronald Kampamba will lead the team out in Maseru together with midfielder Misheck Chaila who recently moved to Nkana on a free transfer from Zesco United.

Meanwhile, Forest will be home at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola where they will host Bouenguidi Sport of Gabon.

Forest, who are the only Zambian club at home this weekend, will be making their continental debut.

“The team is ready; we do not know much about the team we will be playing from Gabon. Looking at the way we have prepared, we are very focused, we want to finish the business here in Ndola,” Forest coach Tennant Chilumba said.

Meanwhile, in the CAF Confederation Cup, Green Eagles are in Burundi to face Musongati Bujumbura on Saturday.

On Sunday, Napsa Stars will kick off their debut CAF Confederation Cup campaign away in Comoros against Ngazi FC.

This will also be a first continental meeting between Zambia and Comoros clubs.

However, Napsa return with a familiar face in Moroni in the shape of veteran 2012 AFCON winning striker Emmanuel Mayuka.

Mayuka scored the winning goal there in Zambia’s 2-1 away victory over Comoros in September, 2011 during a 2012 AFCON qualifier.

“I have been here before, I came here with the national team nine years ago, so I know this place a little bit more than the guys,” Mayuka said.

“We will take it as it comes really and try our best to win it.”

The first round, last legs games will be played during the weekend of December 4-6.

Winners over both legs will advance to the second round where the first legs are set for December 22-23 and the return legs scheduled for January 5-6.