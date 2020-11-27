9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 27, 2020
Patrick Phiri Staying Calm After Lumwana Suspend Him

Veteran coach Patrick Phiri has remained calm despite being suspended by FAZ Super Division side Lumwana Radiants.

Lumwana announced in a statement on Friday that it had suspended Phiri together with his entire coaching bench over poor results.

Lumwana have recorded four draws and one loss in the first five matches of the 2020/21 campaign.

The club has since appointed captain Christopher Munthali as interim coach ahead of Sunday’s match against Buildcon in Ndola.

“The decision has been necessitated by poor performance of the club since the opening of the season against the set target,” read part of the media statement.

Phiri joined Lumwana in October 2019.

Meanwhile, Phiri has revealed that Lumwana will review his suspension after 30 days and decide the way forward.

“I just want to thank Lumwana for giving me a chance to work with them from last year. We worked well with Lumwana,” said the former Chipolopolo coach.

“I have been given 30 days. After 30 days we will sit down and discuss.”

“We have just played five games and 29 games are remaining. The boys played well despite failing to score the needed goals. We allowed two goals and scored two goals. This is the early stage of the season so we had hope of winning the coming games,” said Phiri in a phone interview

  2. I lost respect for Patrick Phiri when he spent so much money at NAPSA only to assemble a team of dinosaurs like Harry Milanzi, Somfwa Chalwe and all tired legs. As a former Under 20 coach he could’ve assembled a team for the future. So I can’t sympathize with him

