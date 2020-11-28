9.5 C
Lusaka Dynamos Wallop Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos have recorded their first win of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season by stunning Zanaco 3-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

The result comes just four after Zanaco went to second place following a 3-0 home win over Zesco United at the same venue.

Aubrey Funga, Collins Sikombe and Emmanuel Chabula were the scorers in this Lusaka derby.

Dynamos took a 1-0 lead into the break thanks to Funga’s 42nd minute goal.

Sikombe doubled the lead on 69 minutes before Chipolopolo striker Chabula scored his debut goal for Dynamos in the 90th minute.

The Ian Bakala coached side has now joined Zanaco on eight points after playing six matches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, ten-man Kabwe Warriors thumped Young Green Eagles 2-0 at Khosa Stadium in Kafue.

Strikers Jimmy Ndlovu and Cephas Mulombwa scored the goals that helped Warriors post their second win of the season.

Warriors were reduced to ten men when Mulombwa saw red for a second bookable offense 11 minutes away from full time.

At Edwin Imboela Stadium, Nkwazi were held to a goalless draw by Prison Leopards in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Super Division action continues on Sunday when Zesco United hosts Green Buffaloes at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco are eager to recover from the midweek 3-0 thumping at Zanaco in Lusaka.


FAZ Super Division – Week Six

Young Green Eagles 0-2 Kabwe Warriors

Lusaka Dynamos 3-0 Zanaco

Nkwazi 0-0 Prison Leopards

29/11/20

Indeni Vs Power Dynamos

Buildcon Vs Lumwana Radiants

Zesco United Vs Green Buffaloes

