Mbombo: Nkana Ready For Action

By sports
After draws by Zambia’s envoys in Saturday’s continental engagements, Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo has declared victory as their target this Sunday away in Lesotho.

Nkana face Bantu FC in a CAF Champions League first round, first leg date in Maseru.

“The team is very ready, we are prepared so well back in Kitwe and the guys are ready to go and fight for this game,” Mbombo said.

“We have a good squad, we can do better here and finish the job and go back finish the job.

“The team is capable of scoring goals here.”

Nkana and Bantu meet in the final leg on December 5 in Kitwe.

Winner will advance to the second round, first leg where they will host either Petro Athletico of Angola or Equatorial Guinea champions Akonangui in a mid-week date on December 22 and will be away on January 5 or 6.

Previous article

