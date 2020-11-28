Government has cautioned Zambian truck owners, bus owners and truck drivers that the current security situation and safety of foreign trucks and drivers in South Africa is volatile.

Minister of Transport and Communications Mutotwe Kafwaya warned that due to the current security situation, the Ministry regrets that on 20th November, 2020, a Zambian Truck driver working for a South Africa based company was shot along the R59 highway in Johannesburg on his way back to Zambia.

Mr. Kafwaya explained that government is observing the re-occurrence of precedent violence, burning of foreign trucks, shooting and brutalizing of foreign drivers.

The Minister urged all Zambian truck owners, bus owners and truck drivers to desist from travelling to South Africa if they are planning to travel until the security situation improves.

Mr Kafwaya added that trucks currently in South Africa park in Safe and Secure designated parking places until the security is guaranteed by the authorities in that country and that all cases of the affected drivers are handled.

The Minister assured that in line with the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Protocol on Transport and Meteorology and the Bilateral Road Transport Agreement between South Africa and Zambia on Security and Safety, the Government of the Republic of South Africa will ensure tight security measures are quickly put in place to safeguard the lives of all Foreign Truck Drivers from Zambia, SADC region and other Economic Community Regions.

Mr. Kafwaya disclosed that the Government under the leadership of the President of Zambia has instructed the Ministry of Transport and Communication, Ministry of Labour, and Ministry of Justice to expedite promulgation of the statutory instrument on minimum wage for truck drivers.

He indicated that the process has reached an advanced stage and will soon publish the proposed SI through a gazette notice after conclusion of all necessary legislative processes.