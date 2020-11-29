Junior Chipolopolo on Sunday failed to defend their COSAFA U17 Cup crown after losing on post-match penalties to hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The match was decided on post-match penalties after the two sides finished 1-1.

Joseph Sabobo Banda put the outgoing champions from the spot in the 2nd minute to subsequently walk away with the tournaments Golden Boot on 5 goals.

South Africa replied with a penalty of their own in the 14th minute converted by Thabang Mahlangu.

However, it then took a shoot-out to separate the two teams with South Africa winning 4-2.

But the consolation is that both teams have qualified for the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco where Zambia will be making only their second-ever appearance in their history.