9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Junior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Junior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Junior Chipolopolo on Sunday failed to defend their COSAFA U17 Cup crown after losing on post-match penalties to hosts South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

The match was decided on post-match penalties after the two sides finished 1-1.

Joseph Sabobo Banda put the outgoing champions from the spot in the 2nd minute to subsequently walk away with the tournaments Golden Boot on 5 goals.

South Africa replied with a penalty of their own in the 14th minute converted by Thabang Mahlangu.

However, it then took a shoot-out to separate the two teams with South Africa winning 4-2.

But the consolation is that both teams have qualified for the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco where Zambia will be making only their second-ever appearance in their history.

Previous articleYoung Guns Save Zesco United Against Unbeaten GBFC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Junior Chipolopolo Lose COSAFA U17 Crown

Junior Chipolopolo on Sunday failed to defend their COSAFA U17 Cup crown after losing on post-match penalties to hosts...
Read more
Feature Sports

Young Guns Save Zesco United Against Unbeaten GBFC

sports - 0
Green Buffaloes made hosts Zesco United work hard to earn a point today when they finished 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Eight-time champions...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Win in Lesotho, Mayuka Scores in Napsa’s Big Bang in Comoros

sports - 0
Nkana and Napsa Stars on Sunday delivered vital away wins in their respective continental preliminary round, first leg matches following Saturday’s modest results posted...
Read more
General News

Use CDF to Construct Local Courts in your Respective Constituencies-Given Lubinda

Chief Editor - 5
Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has appealed to Members of Parliament to allocate part of their Constituency Development Fund towards the construction of...
Read more
General News

Church urged to assist rehabilitate inmates

Chief Editor - 1
Solwezi District Commissioner, Rosemary Kamalonga has called on the church to get involved in the rehabilitation of inmates in the country. Speaking at a thanks...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Young Guns Save Zesco United Against Unbeaten GBFC

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes made hosts Zesco United work hard to earn a point today when they finished 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. Eight-time champions...
Read more

Nkana Win in Lesotho, Mayuka Scores in Napsa’s Big Bang in Comoros

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana and Napsa Stars on Sunday delivered vital away wins in their respective continental preliminary round, first leg matches following Saturday’s modest results posted...
Read more

Mbombo: Nkana Ready For Action

Feature Sports sports - 0
After draws by Zambia's envoys in Saturday’s continental engagements, Nkana striker and captain Idris Mbombo has declared victory as their target this Sunday away...
Read more

Lusaka Dynamos Wallop Zanaco

Feature Sports sports - 1
Lusaka Dynamos have recorded their first win of the 2020/21 FAZ Super Division season by stunning Zanaco 3-0 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka on...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.