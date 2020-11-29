Traditional leaders in Kawambwa district have endorsed President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in next’s year’s 2021 general elections. The traditional leaders announced their support for President Lungu when he meet them in Pambashe constituency yesterday.

The three chiefs who throw their weight behind President Lungu’s leadership and government included Senior Chief Mushota, Chief Chama and Sub-Chief Kabanda.

Senior Chief Mushota commended the government for the many developmental projects taking place in Kawambwa district. The traditional leader expressed gratitude on behalf of his subjects for transforming the economic outlook of the district.

He disclosed that under the PF government Kawambwa has enjoyed unprecedented development.

He cited the Green 2000, revived Kawambwa tea and Sunbird project as some the developmental projects that have impacted positively the livelihood of the people.

However, Senior Chief Mushota requested President Lungu to intervene and ensure that Sunbird and Green 2000 farms are connected to electricity.

He complained that the lack of electricity is hampering the named farms from operating at full capacity.

The traditional leader emphasised that once connected to power farming activities will be enhanced in the luena farming block.

“We are thankful for the development you are bringing here in Kawambwa district. As PF you have brought a lot of development in the district.

“The Green 2000 and Sunbird farms have made huge investment but they need electricity to operate at full capacity. They need power to run their mechanised machines.

As chiefs in Kawambwa we are promising to support you and your government in 2021, so that you continue with your leadership,” Senior Chief Mushota said.

He also appealed to the Head of State to consider working on the remaining roads so as to improve the road network in the district.

And Chief Chama reiterated his support for President Lungu’s leadership.

He assured the Head of State support of getting hundred percent support from the people.

“Mr President come 2021 we are voting for you “Lungu” so that you continue with his leadership which is development oriented,” he assured.

He also thanked government for the ongoing works on the Kawambwa/Mporokoso road.

The traditional leader informed President Lungu that the royal establishment is working closely with the area member of parliament for Pambashe Ronald Chitotela.

Meanwhile President Lungu says he is impressed that the traditional leadership is working closely with the members of parliament in fostering development.

President Lungu says it good that the royal highness are working with elected members of parliament adding this will enhance development.

“I have seen that you are working together which is good, this well enhance development in the district,” he said.

He also implored traditional leaders to encourage their subjects to register in the on going voter registration exercise.

President Lungu said it is the right of the people to choose leaders of their choice.

And commenting on power, President Lungu promised the traditional leaders to engage the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Luapula province Minister to discuss the way forward on connecting the named facilities in Kawambwa district.

He stressed that government is ready to work with any in spearheading national development.

“ This coming week am going to meet the Ministers of Finance, Energy and Luapula province Minister to discuss the issue of power and see how we can bring power here. Let’s continue to work together and those that want to work with us.”