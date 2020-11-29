9.5 C
Man Arrested for Overtaking the Vice President’s Motorcade

The 37-year-old man of Livingstone, who compromised Vice President, Inonge Wina’s security detail, by overtaking her motorcade, has been charged with 3 offences, under the Road Traffic Act.

This was on November 24, 2020, during Ms Wina’s recent visit to Livingstone.

The accused, Innocent Shula has since appeared before Livingstone Senior Magistrate, Trevor Kasanda.

In count one, Shula is charged with the offence of dangerous driving, contrary to section 1-hundred and 55 of the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

Shula is, in the second count, charged for failing to obey a police officer’s signal, by driving recklessly and dangerously overtaking the Vice President’s motorcade.

And in the third count, Shula is charged with the use of unregistered motor vehicle on a public road without certification.

Particulars of the offence are that on the material day, Shula, who was driving an unregistered Toyota Mark X, recklessly used a public road, without regard to the circumstances of the case, condition and the use of the road.

    • Nzi La in my opinion our justice system is compromised,it’s not a justice system,it’s just a system thats used to disadvantage the ones seemingly against the current regime…this incident has shown it all

  2. You see this is what happens when people don’t face consequences for their actions. Hh did the same and mistake we made was pardoning him. Now that has set a bad precedent as f00lish upnd supporters think this is normal behaviour and that they can get away with it. In other countries that chap would have been shot. For me if anyone puts my family life at risk I will just shoot you. End of !

    2

  8. He could have been killed there and then ….he’s lucky to be alive….who taught him how to drive ? Some problems are avoidable and where was the police? Escort detail apa you failed bane.

  13. Some cases or offences don’t even make sense to commit, maybe the guy wanted attention, a mortacade is very visible even from a distance wether its President or Vice, why one would opt to overtake it and put himself in trouble is beyond me.

