Green Buffaloes made hosts Zesco United work hard to earn a point today when they finished 1-1 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Eight-time champions Zesco came into the match five days after a stinging 3-1 away loss at Zanaco to sustain their second league defeat after five rounds played into the new campaign.

It was end-to-end stuff with Buffaloes goalkeeper Fred Silwamba denying Zesco striker Winston Kalengo in the 20th minute.

Buffaloes captain Jack Chirwa then sent his 45th minute penalty high and over to see under-pressure Zesco survive.

Buffaloes returned with their tails up and Otieno pulled out the stops to keep out Leonard Mulenga’s 54th minute volley.

But he could do nothing when Chirwa redeemed himself in the 62nd minute.

Zesco pushed as the air at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was heavy with the prospect of a second successive league defeat.

It then took young Enock Sakala Junior’s stoppage time header off a cross from fellow prospect Kasoma Luwawa to save Zesco’s soul.

The result saw coach Mumamba Numba breathe a sigh of relief as Zesco continue endure growing pains under the new coach who has been given the explicit mandate rejuvenate the team from the youth structure that showed early promise on Sunday with Sakala and Luwawa’s delivery of the precious point.

Unbeaten Buffaloes are third on 8 points after the draw, two points behind leaders Green Eagles who are on CAF Confederation Cup duty.

Zesco are 10th also on 8 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 6 RESULTS

29/11/2020

Indeni 1-Power Dynamos 0

Buildcon 1-Lumwana Radiants 2

Zesco United 1-Green Buffaloes 1