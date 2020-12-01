9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

MP warns against interfering with voter registration

By Chief Editor
Nchelenge Member of Parliament, Anthony Malama has warned of stern action against those who are allegedly intimidating people not to obtain voters’ cards at Mubamba registration center.

Mr Malama said an unknown person is telling people not to register as voters until the area MP gives them a K30 each, a situation he described as unfortunate.

He explained that a group of people stormed his house demanding to be paid K30 each before they register as voters.

“I want to make it clear to the people that we as a party in the district are neither buying voters’ cards nor giving money for people to register as voters, I want to warn people spreading fake rumours that they will dealt with accordingly,” Mr Malama said.

Mr Malama said it is a constitutional right for each eligible citizen to register as a voter adding nobody is allowed to intimidate people not to register as voters.

He said the people who are spreading false news are only bent on bringing confusion in the district.

