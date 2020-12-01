Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo says President Edgar Lungu has shown enhanced political will towards ensuring that the lives of young people are preserved.

Mr Lusambo said President Lungu wants to see future of young people secured by ensuring that there are no new HIV infections in order to attain epidemic control.

The Provincial Minister said this in a speech read for him by Lusaka District Commissioner, David Silubanje during the 2020 Candlelight Inter-Faith Memorial Service in Lusaka’s Chawama compound held at Jesus is The King Church, on the eve of World Aids Day.

And speaking at same event, Zambia Inter Faith Networking Group (ZINGO) Board Vice Chairperson, David Masupa commended government for continuing the HIV response amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bishop Masupa further commended government for making strides in the fight against the HIV/AIDS response that is making the 2030 ending the Aids Epidemic a reality.

He said Zambia has done well in the fight against HIV/AIDS pandemic as many Zambians are now receiving lifesaving drugs.

And 2020 Candlelight Inter Faith Memorial Service Organising Committee Chairperson, Michael Gondwe has paid glowing tribute to President Lungu for developing the country.

Rev Gondwe said President Lungu has modernised Lusaka City and developed the whole country.

He said the clergyman said the people of Chawama constituency are proud to have produced Dr Lungu as a Republican President.

“We the residents of Chawama are proud of our President and the event we are commemorating this evening, we therefore consider it as a national event,” he said.

Zambia joins the rest of the world in commemorating the World Aids Day, which falls on December 1, 2020 under the theme “The Future is our Responsibility: Let’s take action now.”

National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (NAC) Director General, Dr. Connie Osborne, UNAIDS Country Director Dr. Tharcisse Barihuta, Lusaka Province Aids Coordinating Advisor Eunice Masi, the clergy from different denominations who led their members and scores of Lusaka residents attended the event amid strict COVID-19 guidelines.