Zamtel named Most Improved and Innovative Enterprise

Zamtel has been named “The Most Improved Enterprise” and the “Most Innovative Enterprise” by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The awards were presented to Zamtel Board Chairman Mr. Danny Luswili and Chief Executive Officer Mr Sydney Mupeta at the IDC Awards Gala held in Livingstone over the weekend by the Minister of Finance Hon. Bwalya Ng’andu.

In announcing the awards, IDC Chief Executive Officer Mr. Mateyo Kaluba attributed the win to Zamtel’s determination and success in rebuilding its business and its focus in driving innovation.

The award for the “Most Innovative Enterprise” was given to Zamtel for its Velocity home internet product which has transformed the internet experience in Zambia.

Commenting on the awards, Mr Mupeta thanked Zamtel staff for their contribution in the transformation that is taking place across the business.

“We are proud of this recognition which speaks to the transformational journey we have been on to improve our business. Over the last few years we have been developing a number of digital solutions and we will continue to innovate and deliver the best products to meet our customer’s ever evolving needs,” Mr Mupeta said.
“The Zamtel team and I are humbled to win these awards. In a year that has been challenging for everyone, this recognition fuels our mission to improve the business by offering world class products. At the heart of our strategy is technology and innovation that will transform our customer’s quality of experience. We believe that every Zambian deserves the benefits of a digitally connected life.” He further stated.

“I further wish to thank our customers for their continued support and encourage potential customers to join the Zamtel family to start enjoying our services. Our pursuit of technology leadership and superior customer experience is driven by our staff who work tirelessly to ensure that we put our customers first in everything we do and these awards belong to them.” Mr Mupeta said.

