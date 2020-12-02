Over 500 illegal miners have broken into the perimeter wire fence and forced their way into the mining area at Kasenseli gold mine in Mwinilunga district looting undisclosed quantities of alluvial Gold.
The illegal miners are reported to have come from a camp in the nearby bush called Kabanda B nicknamed after Kabanda Township in Mwinilunga district.
District commissioner Arnot Mapulanga confirmed the development to ZANIS in Mwinilunga today after he visited the area.
Mr Mapulanga observed that the illegal miners found it easy to gain entry into the mine area by simply unscrewing the joints in the wire fence.
He called on the contractor erecting the fence to reconsider the design by welding the joints as opposed to using bolts and nuts and also advised the contractor to immediately repair the fence to avoid a reoccurrence.
The district commissioner warned that government will not sit idle and allow criminality to continue at the Gold mine adding that stern action will be taken against anyone found wanting.
He said the gold at Kasenseli is a national resource from which social amenities such as roads, hospitals and schools can be built to benefit majority citizens as opposed to a few selfish individuals.
Meanwhile, Panorama security Manager Operations, William Mwale called for reinforcement of man power and crowd dispersing tools such as tear smoke and dog handlers from state police.
He said the illegal miners seem to be aware that police are not allowed to shoot at them hence they take advantage of this and fearlessly charge towards them.
When contacted for details of the incident, Northwestern province Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi promised to issue a statement later.
Two weeks ago, illegal miners attempted to dismantle the wire fence to try and gain access to the mine site.
The term illegal miners is displaced in as far as this situation is concerned. The purported illegal miners are locals of the village that are seeking survival in this harsh economic condition we are in.
1. You’ve blocked them completely from having any little of the natural resource in the pretext that jobs and development will be taken to them, which of course is not the case as the gold being mined keeps going out of the place so poor and in absolute poverty.
If you where to come to this mwinilunga district you would wonder if it is a place where millions worth of gold is coming from, the roads are so pathetic you can’t even call it a road and the youths have zero empowerment.
What you should be doing to help these people is not castigate them by calling them names but help them get their plea heard by the relevant authority. Let the people be empowered so that they won’t need to go and sleep in mosquito infested bushes seeking survival.
When will Edgar hear the calls of firing and arresting that PF minister of Jerabos?
We need a firing squad for such criminals. I don’t tolerate violence but where we have a few greedy individuals trying to destabilise what should be benefiting us all, I see no problem with 2 bullets in the head.
These can only be PF cadres…
That’s their God given Gold. Let the people of Mwinilunga benefit from their gold
@Remmy Mukako: Any where in the world the state is charged with the responsibility of managing and distruting the national wealth. When you hear people say “it is their gold let them benifit from their gold”Then you begin to realise how low calibre citizens can be a danger to themselves. The person saying this sat in a classroom that he did not build, goes to a clinic he did not build and gets the medicine he does not manufacture. and perharps stays in an electrified house. And still does not understand that resuorces from somewhere where used to build schools, roads, power generation etc. We need better civilised citizens to develop our great nation. If you were from DRC we would forgive you for thinking like that.