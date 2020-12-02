9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

President Lungu hails Zambia’s high ranking on COVID-19 Management

By Chief Editor
41 views
9
Columns President Lungu hails Zambia's high ranking on COVID-19 Management
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By President Edgar Lungu

On Monday 23rd March, 2020, I called for an urgent Cabinet Meeting to discuss various cross-cutting policy matters aimed at strengthening multisectoral efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Zambia.

The key outcome of this Cabinet Meeting was the approval of the COVID-19 Contingency Plan, which received overwhelming support from all stakeholders including; Cooperating Partners, the Private Sector as well as Society at large. This ensured the effective implementation of my Government’s innovative Contingency Plan.

As a result of our above mentioned collective efforts, Zambia has been ranked among the only 6 countries in the world which have been declared ‘the safest travel destinations’ during this COVID-19 era. Zambia has been ranked the 4th safest travel destination, and it is the only African country among the 6 countries from different parts of the world.

According to the highly respected Travel company ‘Wego Travel’, which is used by millions of people worldwide each month, the above classification was based on: epidemiological criteria; the ability of countries to contain the pandemic; attained stability over a long period of time; and the efficiency of the health system, particularly, the clinical capacity for intensive care rooms and efficiency of the medical staff.

According to ‘Wego Travel’, the only six (06) countries which are safe destinations in order of ranking are: Australia which is ranked first, New Zealand in second, followed by Singapore in third, Zambia has been ranked fourth, Cuba is fifth, and Saudi Arabia is sixth.

In view of this, let me take this opportunity to commend our health workers who have demonstrated a great sense of responsibility, professionalism, selflessness and determination in our fight against COVID-19, in order to protect every Zambian life.

I also want to thank our cooperating partners, the private sector and all citizens who have exhibited high levels of collective responsibility and behavioral change, thus helping to prevent the unchecked spread of the calamitous coronavirus in Zambia.

As I conclude, let me remind each one of us that we are not yet in a post COVID-19 era.

I am, therefore urging you all to continue abiding by all COVID-19 preventative measures which my Government, through the Ministry of Health, has put in place according to best experiences in Global Health.

We are a nation of faith. Let us continue to face the future with renewed vigour, assured that we shall overcome our challenges and achieve the development goals which we have set for ourselves. Together, we shall achieve this, and so much more.

May God bless you all and keep you safe from COVID-19.

Previous articleChief Chabula thanks Government for changing the face of the Lupososhi district through massive developmental projects
Next articleMore Women apply for Land across the Country-Kapata

9 COMMENTS

  2. It shows that Zambians can unite in fighting a common enemy such as this disease. Instead of dividing us on tribal lines, our leaders can use this unity of purpose to develop a culture of hard work

    2
    2

  3. Even in Tanzania,President Mangufuli told the nation they don’t have covid-19. However, the border towns of Nakonde and Nagama(with Kenya) have had many Tanzanian truck drivers and traders testing positive for the virus.
    The Brazilian President also played down the covid-19 situation until the grave diggers complained that the daily burials were too many.
    The real situation on the ground will sooner or later reveal itself.Keep the politics to yourself

    3
    1

  4. Comments yaba up and down… Very dull. These are international stats .. even hetch betcha can’t argue. He has no contacts at WHO otherwise he would have told them to make zambia look bad like he told his IMF cronies.

    2

  7. Are you joking? What high ranking management are you talking about? People are moving without masks, No social distancing ,increasing numbers of brought in dead at the hospitals and now football fans are allowed back into the stadiums.
    Don’t talk without evidence. look around and see what is happening. You are busy having campaign rallies with disregard to COVID 19 regulations.
    Be serious for once.

  8. This has happened by serendipity. Sadly, some countries that were hailed as doing well haven’t done so well under the second wave. Notice that the countries mentioned are all islands and they locked their borders. Zambia did not. We do not have universal testing in Zambia, and the population is young, median age being around 20. This means that many Zambians who have been infected have had mild symptoms. I know at least five people who had classical Covid 19 symptoms but were never tested. Others attribute fever to ‘malaria.’ But hey, that’s what politicians do. They claim credit when things go well but refuse responsibility when not.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 5

Poverty Levels in Zambia is still high at 40%, says Community Development Minister

Community Development Minister Kampamba Mulenga has called on the corporate world to partner with her ministry in alleviating poverty...
Read more
Economy

CEEC applauds Kasama farmers for embracing its cassava value chain project

Chief Editor - 2
The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) Board has applauded farmers in Kasama district of Northern Province for embracing its cassava value chain project. Speaking during...
Read more
General News

More Women apply for Land across the Country-Kapata

Chief Editor - 2
Lands Minister Jean Kapata has said that her ministry has received an overwhelming response from women applying for land across the country. This...
Read more
Columns

President Lungu hails Zambia’s high ranking on COVID-19 Management

Chief Editor - 9
By President Edgar Lungu On Monday 23rd March, 2020, I called for an urgent Cabinet Meeting to discuss various cross-cutting policy matters aimed at...
Read more
Rural News

Chief Chabula thanks Government for changing the face of the Lupososhi district through massive developmental projects

Chief Editor - 6
Chief Chabula of Lupososhi district, Northern Province has thanked the Patriotic Front (PF) government for changing the face of the district through...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Third term bid will end up in the Constitutional Court

Columns Chief Editor - 38
By Fred M'membe It is becoming clear that the issue of Mr Edgar Lungu's third term eligibility will have to be decided by the...
Read more

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu worried about Voter apathy

Columns Chief Editor - 19
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people of Northern Province has bemoaned the voter apathy that characterized the past three presidential elections in Zambia....
Read more

COVID-19 Vs AIDS: Africa Celebrates World AIDS Day

Columns Chief Editor - 2
By Dr Parkie Mbozi ON TUESDAY this week, December 1 to be precise, the world will be celebrating the World AIDS Day. By my...
Read more

ECZ should get ready for a dilemma: The PF may start calling for the extension of the voter registration period

Columns Chief Editor - 17
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) need the vote from Luapula and Northern Province to neutralize the UPND vote in Southern Province. For many...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.