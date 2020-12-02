9.5 C
Zambia is Committed to ending AIDS by 2030-President Lungu

By Chief Editor
Zambia is Committed to ending AIDS by 2030-President Lungu
President Edgar Lungu has pledged the Government’s commitment to ending AIDS by 2030. President Lungu said that ending AIDS by 2030 is only attainable if everyone takes responsibility and ownership of their health.

The President said that Government has embarked on a programme of ensuring universal health coverage which includes ending AIDS by 2030.

The Head of State said this in a speech read on his behalf by Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya during this year’s World AIDS Day commemorations at Kalingalinga grounds in Lusaka.

Zambia has become the 7th country to attain the 90-90-90 target of attaining HIV epidemic control, meaning that 90 per cent of the country’s population know their HIV status while 90 per cent of those living with HIV are on antiretroviral therapy and 90 per cent of those on treatment have reached viral load suppression.

And President Lungu has expressed appreciation to the American Government for supporting Zambia in its fight against HIV and AIDS.

United States Chargée D’ affaires David Young described Zambia’s attainment of the 90-90-90 epidemic control of HIV as an extraordinary achievement.

Mr. Young said this means that HIV will no longer be a leading cause of death and disability in the country.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio expressed happiness with the progress made by Zambia. Dr. Gadio called for continued collaboration among all stakeholders to sustain gains scored so far. She said this in a speech read on her behalf by UNAIDS Country Director Tharcisse Barihuta.

Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya (L) and American charge de' Affairs to Zambia, David Young at world Aids day in Lusaka
Lusaka youths displays the placards during world Aids day in Lusaka
Minister of Health, Chitulu Chilufya(L) in a conversation with Dr.Patrick Lungu(r) while Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo looks on, during world Aids day in Lusaka
Minister of Health, Chitalu Chilufya talks to American charge de' Affair to Zambia, David Young at world Aids day in Lusaka
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo before addressing invited guest during world Aids day in Lusaka
Minister of Health, Chitulu Chilufya(r)confers with Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo during world Aids day in Lusaka
