The Scottish Government has announced its pledge to give £2 million to help children in some of the world’s poorest nations including Zambia in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Working with the humanitarian aid organisation Unicef, the Scottish Government cash will also help address the impact of the pandemic on children in Malawi and Rwanda.
And International Development Minister Jenny Gilruth said the cash will provide “essential help to those who are in desperate need”.
The money, which will be split equally between the three countries, will help pay for specific needs in each of these, such as improving water, sanitation and hygiene, as well as healthcare, immunisation and nutrition.
In addition to this, it will also assist Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia in preparing to distributing Covid-19 vaccines, when these are available.
Ms Gilruth said: “We know that the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest challenges of our times.
“The disease has spread quickly to all corners of the world and its capacity to virulently spread has overwhelmed even the most resilient health systems.
“So we are delighted to be working with Unicef on this project to support their work, especially with children, in Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda.”
Head of Unicef Scotland Lucinda Rivers said: “We are delighted that the Scottish government has chosen to award Unicef Scotland £2 million towards our coronavirus response in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.
“The world is currently facing its worst crisis for children since the Second World War, and children have never needed our support more. “The pandemic has exacerbated existing challenges for many, impacting their survival and wellbeing.”
She added: “With this grant, we’ll be able to reach more children in Malawi, Rwanda, and Zambia with vital services, including access to learning materials while schools are closed, protection from gender-based violence and continuing vital routine immunisation to prevent the spread of disease.
“We thank the Scottish Government for their generosity at a time when it is most needed and look forward to continuing our partnership with them through this work.”
Zambia Poorest Country Since Independence Chasoni Even White People Know Very Well That Poor Mentality Came From Blacks
….’to help children in some of the world’s poorest nations including Zambia…..’
Mwe Bantu are we that poor?
With Gold, Diamonds, Copper, Timber, Water, and Land. Its a shame to be classified as poor in this manner. Please don’t get that money, let them keep it.
The land area of Scotland is 30,981 square miles (80,240 km 2)
Land Area: ( land) 287,026 sq miles (743,398 sq km) ( water) 3,560 sq miles (9,220 sq km) ( TOTAL) 290,586 sq miles (752,618 sq km)
This why I ALWAYS SAY AFRICAN COUNTRIES SHOULD RETHINK ABOUT THEIR LARGE COUNTRIES, RECREATE THIER BORDERS AND HAVE TINY BUT WELL MANAGED COUNTRIES, THIS IS WHAT I CALL BIG FOR NOTHING.
News yansoni
We have Skin lightening/whitening Products, stretch mark removal on stretch marks, Tummy removal, weight loss products, Fitness, Beauty, Facial Cream and soap for bath, Skin Softening, Hair grow, and many more products. Our site reaches out to present to you products we stock and sell out to our willing potential buyers and distributors all around the globe. We specialize in Natural Herbal beauty, Health and Fitness products for both men & women and we do deliver to any where.
For Quick Response Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help yo
Here are your possible earnings for a successful 2weeks of trade of Bitcoin and Forex from home
K2,500 gives K10,000
K5,000 gives K15,000
K10,000 gives K20,000
K15,000 gives K30,000
K20,000 gives K40,000
Inbox me OR
Join group on telegram
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFKo1-nA231fy8QRNA
When governance is lacking perception as well as reality drives poverty as the poor governors use it to perpetuate their stay and continue underhand methodologies of leadership and delivery. It is very, very sad indeed. We need to step up and get to a level where WE are giving out aid; not the other way around like now. Awe shuwa
£2 million will end up stolen by a few kleptocrats in the government
I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.