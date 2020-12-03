9.5 C
FAZ DIV 1 WRAP: Storm Halts Kashikishi-Chambishi Game

By sports
41 views
0
Heavy rains in Nchelenge have forced match officials to stop the FAZ National Division 1 match involving Chambishi and Kashikishi Warriors in the 55th minute.

Promotion chasing Chambishi were leading 1-0 when match officials paused the round seven match at Mwaimwena Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Jacob Kaunda put Chambishi in the driving seat seven minutes after the break.

The match will continue on Friday morning at 09h00.

‘There was a heavy downpour some minutes after we scored. The match will continue tomorrow at 09h00,’ Chambishi spokesperson Chali Katongo told LT Sport.

Meanwhile, Chambishi have a chance to go top of the table following City of Lusaka’s 1-0 loss at Gomes in Ndola on Thursday afternoon.

Armed with a better goal difference, Chambishi, who have 13 points, are three points behind leaders City.

Elsewhere in the National Division 1, Kafue Celtic reclaimed second position for at least 48 hours following a 1-0 win over MUZA in midweek action.

Celtic have 15 points, one behind leaders City, after playing seven matches.

Kansanshi have moved back into the top four after thumping Kabwe Youth 4-0 at home in Solwezi on Wednesday.

Kansanshi have 13 points from seven matches played while Kabwe Youth are third from the foot of the table on five points.

FAZ National Division 1 – Week 7
Mpulungu Harbour 1-1 Nchanga Rangers

Livingston Pirates 1-1 Trident FC

Zesco Shockers 1-1 Mufulira Wanderers

Kansanshi Dynamos 4-0 KYSA

Police College 0-2 Konkola Blades

Gomes FC 1-0 City of Lusaka

Kafue Celtics 1-0 MUZA

National Assembly 0-0 Zesco Malaiti Rangers

Kashikishi Warriors 0-1 Chambishi (To be continued on Friday)

