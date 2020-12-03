9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 3, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz

By staff
41 views
4
Feature Lifestyle 'I don't mix my music with politics' - Drimz
staff

Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs.

Previous articleNigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

4 COMMENTS

  2. Elo vikachitika tikanvela muntu ati NO THEY HAVE NEGLECTED AFTER ALL THE WORK I DID DURING CAMPAIGNS, THEY WERE EVEN USING MY SONG FOR CAMPAIGNS. WE HAVE HEARD SUCH COMPLAINTS BEFORE.

  3. Elo vikachitika tikanvela muntu ati NO THEY HAVE NEGLECTED ME AFTER ALL THE WORK I DID DURING CAMPAIGNS, THEY WERE EVEN USING MY SONG FOR CAMPAIGNS. WE HAVE HEARD SUCH COMPLAINTS BEFORE.

    1

  4. I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 4

‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz

Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFRKIRjWF0Y&t=1s
Read more
Economy

Nigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara

Chief Editor - 6
Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd. Lagos-based Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s...
Read more
Economy

Covid eats into Zambeef’s profits

Chief Editor - 7
The Zambeef Group posted a loss of K102 million during the financial year ended 30th September 2020 against a profit of K18.5 million in...
Read more
Economy

Angola wants to link TAZARA to Lobito

Chief Editor - 17
Plans to build a trans-African railway between the ports of Dar es Salaam in the east of the continent and Lobito in the west...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu receives received Letters of Credence from New Ambassadors

Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu yesterday received Letters of Credence from Charity Angeline Charamba, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; François Goldblatt, Ambassador of the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Stevo collaborates with Yo Maps on “Nikaliko”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
2nd Single off Corporate hustler Album. Nikaliko is a Rap song with a moden afro- centric sound. It speaks to issues of trust after...
Read more

Mumba Yachi vows to continue pushing the boundaries

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
Interview with Mumba Yachi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii4PIWwjT4E
Read more

Wezi releases “Buy my love” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 5
 Wezi released the visuals for the impressive single titled ”Buy My Love”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMr37ocezoY
Read more

PR GIRL MEDIA EXPANDS INTO NAMIBIA

Feature Lifestyle staff - 18
PR Girl Media has announced that it will expand into the Namibian industry in 2021. The trendy PR Agency hit the Zambian market with...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.