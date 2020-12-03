Feature Lifestyle Updated: December 3, 2020 ‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz By staff December 3, 2020 41 views 4 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle 'I don't mix my music with politics' - Drimz staff Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs. Previous articleNigeria’s Access Bank in talks to buy Atlas Mara 4 COMMENTS He’s a genuine singer… Big up to you DRIMZ MR. MUZIQDRIMZ MR. MUZIQ 1 Reply Elo vikachitika tikanvela muntu ati NO THEY HAVE NEGLECTED AFTER ALL THE WORK I DID DURING CAMPAIGNS, THEY WERE EVEN USING MY SONG FOR CAMPAIGNS. WE HAVE HEARD SUCH COMPLAINTS BEFORE. Reply Elo vikachitika tikanvela muntu ati NO THEY HAVE NEGLECTED ME AFTER ALL THE WORK I DID DURING CAMPAIGNS, THEY WERE EVEN USING MY SONG FOR CAMPAIGNS. 