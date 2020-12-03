Two people have died on the spot in a road traffic accident in Lundazi District of Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Luckson Sakala confirmed the accident involving an ambulance that happened around 02:00 hours today at Mphamba Bridge along the gravel road.

He said the driver of the ambulance careered off the road after excessive speed and hit into a tree then fail into a ditch.

The Commissioner identified the driver as Stephen Melenga, an officer from Zambia National Service (ZNS) of Lumezi camp who sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot.

He further identified the other victim as Peter Mwanza also of Lundazi District hospital whom he said sustained head injuries and died on the spot.

The Commissioner said another passenger Crodina Moyo also of Lundazi District Health Office escaped unhurt while another unknown male adult survived the accident but complained of general body pains.

“A GRZ Toyota land cruiser ambulance REG number ZNS 30C which was being driven by Stephen Melenga now deceased who was ZNS officer of Lumezi ZNS camp also died on the spot while four other complained of chest pains,” he said.

He said the four survivors have been admitted in Lundazi district hospital while the bodies of the deceased are lying in the mortuary.