Chambishi shot to the top of the FAZ National Division 1 table after beating Kashikishi Warriors 1-0 on Friday morning in a round seven match played over two days in Nchelenge District.

Heavy rains on Thursday forced match officials to stop the match in the 55th minute when Chambishi were leading 1-0 at Mwaimwena Stadium.

The last 35 minutes was completed on Friday morning with Chambishi holding on to yesterday’s 1-0 lead to edge the home side.

Chambishi have gone on top with 16 points on better goal difference ahead of City of Lusaka who have settled for second position after Thursday’s 1-0 loss at Gomes in Ndola.

Kafue Celtic are third on the table with 15 points from seven matches played.

Fourth placed Kansanshi Dynamos sits on 13 points after playing seven matches.