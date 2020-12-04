9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
PF appeal for extension of voter registration

By Chief Editor
PF appeal for extension of voter registration
Patriotic Front (PF) in Ndola has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to extend the mobile voter registration exercise which commenced on November 9, 2020 and is scheduled to end on December 12 this year.

PF Ndola District Chairperson Benjamin Chitondo told ZANIS in an interview in Ndola yesterday that the exercise has not yielded the desired numbers of eligible voters.

Mr. Chitondo expressed dissatisfaction with the low number who have registered in the district, a situation he said would lead to a lot of people being disfranchised in next year’s elections.

“A lot of people are still queuing up to register as voters and only 20 percent of eligible voters have so far managed to register because in a day most centers only managed to capture between 100 and 150 eligible voters,” he said.

He observed the need for the ECZ to increase the number of kits in order for more people to be captured.

