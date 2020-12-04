Feature Lifestyle Updated: December 4, 2020 Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on “Fake” By staff December 4, 2020 41 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on "Fake" staff Superstar Roberto, released his collaboration with Tanzanian artist , Rosa Ree. The song is titled” FAKE”. FAKE is taken off Roberto’s upcoming EP. Watch the video on Roberto’s official YouTube page. Previous articlePictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - December 4, 20200Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on “Fake” Superstar Roberto, released his collaboration with Tanzanian artist , Rosa Ree. The song is titled" FAKE". FAKE is taken off Roberto's...Read more Photo Gallery Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 3 Read more Economy Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020 Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 8 Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting... Read more Economy Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 2 GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to... Read more Headlines Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters Chief Editor - December 4, 2020 5 Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to... Read more More Articles In This Category ‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz Feature Lifestyle staff - December 3, 2020 6 Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFRKIRjWF0Y&t=1s Read more Stevo collaborates with Yo Maps on “Nikaliko” Feature Lifestyle staff - December 1, 2020 1 2nd Single off Corporate hustler Album. Nikaliko is a Rap song with a moden afro- centric sound. It speaks to issues of trust after... Read more Mumba Yachi vows to continue pushing the boundaries Feature Lifestyle staff - November 25, 2020 10 Interview with Mumba Yachi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii4PIWwjT4E Read more Wezi releases “Buy my love” music video Feature Lifestyle staff - November 25, 2020 5 Wezi released the visuals for the impressive single titled ”Buy My Love”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMr37ocezoY Read more