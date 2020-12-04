9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 4, 2020
type here...
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on “Fake”

By staff
41 views
0
Feature Lifestyle Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on "Fake"
staff

Superstar Roberto, released his collaboration with Tanzanian artist , Rosa Ree. The song is titled” FAKE”.

FAKE is taken off Roberto’s upcoming EP.

Watch the video on Roberto’s official YouTube page.

Previous articlePictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Lifestylestaff - 0

Roberto collaborates with Tanzanian artist Rosa Ree on “Fake”

Superstar Roberto, released his collaboration with Tanzanian artist , Rosa Ree. The song is titled" FAKE". FAKE is taken off Roberto's...
Read more
Photo Gallery

Pictures of Samfya Construction site for an International Convention Centre, 3 star Hotel and Shopping Mall

Chief Editor - 3
Read more
Economy

Finance Minister moves Motion for a K6.3 billion supplementary budget for the year 2020

Chief Editor - 8
Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu has today moved a motion in Parliament for the House to consider a supplementary budget for the year 2020 amounting...
Read more
Economy

Germans handover Euro 4.7 million equipment for North-Luangwa conservation efforts

Chief Editor - 2
GOVERNMENT values the existing partnership with Germany in supporting the promotion of conservation development in the Southern Africa Development Development Community (SADC) seeking to...
Read more
Headlines

Lusambo calls for Extension of Voter Registration Date as ECZ Announces 4.2 million Registered Voters

Chief Editor - 5
Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has urged the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider extending working hours in all voter registration centres to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

‘I don’t mix my music with politics’ – Drimz

Feature Lifestyle staff - 6
Drimz acknowledges the power of his music but refuses to be held responsible for how people interpret his songs. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFRKIRjWF0Y&t=1s
Read more

Stevo collaborates with Yo Maps on “Nikaliko”

Feature Lifestyle staff - 1
2nd Single off Corporate hustler Album. Nikaliko is a Rap song with a moden afro- centric sound. It speaks to issues of trust after...
Read more

Mumba Yachi vows to continue pushing the boundaries

Feature Lifestyle staff - 10
Interview with Mumba Yachi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ii4PIWwjT4E
Read more

Wezi releases “Buy my love” music video

Feature Lifestyle staff - 5
 Wezi released the visuals for the impressive single titled ”Buy My Love”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMr37ocezoY
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.