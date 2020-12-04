National Technology Business Centre (NTBC) Director Chitundu Kasase has urged women and youths to participate in the National innovational fair.

The fair is aimed at identifying the innovations that will promote technologies transfer and bring technology seekers and users together to improve quality production of goods and services.

Mr Kasase said the initiative fair will address the challenges faced by innovators across the country that of using the local grown solutions to manage their inventions .

Mr Kasase disclosed that the fair has drawn participates from 6 provinces and are competing in different technologies that will enable them get recognition through appreciation of their innovative initiatives.

Among the 6 Provinces identified include Southern, Copperbelt, Luapula, Northern, Western and Lusaka.

he was speaking to ZANIS in an interview at the two 2 days inventors initiative fair organized by the UNITED Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ministry of Higher Education , National Technology Business and Zambia Information Technology Communication Authority (ZICTA ) held at Mulungushi international Conference Centre in Lusaka .

“We want to turn the innovators who have these innovations initiatives to compete and identify the innovation that have been innovated and turn them into a business services,” Mr Kasase said .

He said the innovation initiatives has 6 categories with the major ones being women and youths categories.

“We want to encourage the youths and women who feel are left out and riding on the His Excellency the President Edgar Lungu, has indicated about leaving no one behind and we want to make sure that we leave no one behind,” he noted

And Zambia Information Technology Communication Authority (ZICTA) ICT Innovation officer Vanessa Menshi said more than 300 innovators had applied from 6 Provinces only 50 were selected. Applied.

Ms Menshi stated that only the top fifty were picked to compete and that 20 participates will be awarded in various categories.