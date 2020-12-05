9.5 C
General News
Minister of Works and Supply tells Civil servants told not depend on salaries

By Chief Editor
Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa has urged Civil Servants to overcome the dependency on monthly salary and engage in income generating activities that will help improve their livelihoods.

Ms. Chalikosa who is also Minister of Works and Supply said this during a meeting with Heads of government departments held at the District Town Council Chamber yesterday.

The Minister said this in reaction to the announcement by the District Education Board Secretary ( DEBS) for Mpika that her district has received advance salary funds amounting to sixty Thousands (60 000) Kwacha for the teachers.

Ms.Chalikosa said that Civil Servants have a tendency of depending entirely on their monthly salaries to sort out financial issues.

“As much as Salary advances are very important in helping workers solve certain emergencies, it is vital for workers to be innovative and engage in some income generating activities,” said Ms. Chalikosa.

Speaking earlier at the same event Mpika DEBS Annie Bwalya said that her office will select deserving workers by next week to benefit from the K60, 000 funds.

“Salary advance will significantly help civil servants to reduce getting money from illegal money lenders who charge exorbitant interests on them,” said Ms. Bwalya

Ms. Bwalya has since thanked Government for the salary advance funds allocated to the district.

  2. This is shallow thinking. If civil servants are engaging in other activities 8 to 17 what time will they do their work? This is promoting poor service delivery by government offices. Government should just pay people livable wages. Then civil servants taught to live within their means and save money for investments that don’t need their constant attentions. Weekends people need to rest and go to church if they are to be productive Mon to Fri.

