General News
World Vision gives K3.6 m worth of infrastructure to Government

By Chief Editor
World Vision Zambia in Mbala district has handed over a maternity annex, 10 ablution blocks, 32 boreholes and 10 water mechanizations schemes to government in Kamuzwazi area which were done at a cost of K3.6 million.

And speaking at the handover of the facilities, Mbala District Commissioner Maybin Chibalange hailed World Vision for partnering government in making a difference in the lives of people in communities.

Mr. Chibalange said the handover of the maternity annex is a welcome development as it is in line with government’s vision of reducing maternal mortality.

“As government we believe that no woman should die while giving birth. And this starts with our women delivering from health facilities,” he said.

He has since encouraged women in the area to ensure that they deliver from the health facility and not at home.

And World Vision Zambia National Director John Hasse who was represented by World Vision Kasama Manager Charles Phiri has reiterated its commitment to partnering with government to improve the lives of people.

Mr. Hasse said his organization will ensure that children and communities have access to clean drinking water, proper hygiene and sanitation.

“As a partner of government, we will ensure that every child and their families have access to safe clean water, proper sanitation and hygiene at household level and institutions such as health centers and schools.” Mr. Hasse said.

Meanwhile, Mbala District of Health Director, Dr. Daniel Sinkala has commended World Vision for the gesture and for being instrumental in enhancing public health security.

