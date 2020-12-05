9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 5, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Zambian Breweries calls for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
General News Zambian Breweries calls for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambian Breweries PLC has called for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol in some parts of the country.

Zambian Breweries Country Director Jose Moran says the company has maintained the same production and the shortage is not as a result of less production.

Mr. Moran was speaking when he met the Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia Executive committee.

Meanwhile, Breweries Operations Director Franz Shepping said the company is targeting to increase production next year.

Mr. Shepping said Zambian Breweries will need the support of stakeholders to make this a reality.

And Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia President Peter Mwale appealed to Zambian Breweries to engage distributors.

Previous articleMinister of Works and Supply tells Civil servants told not depend on salaries
Next articleGovernment to attache ZAF pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once launched

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 3

It’s in PF Government ‘s best interest to fully Fund Electoral Commission of Zambia

By Sean Tembo 1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), we have noted with happiness the high appetite among Zambians...
Read more
General News

Government to attache ZAF pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once launched

Chief Editor - 1
The government will soon start attaching the Zambia Air force (ZAF) pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once the national airline is launched...
Read more
General News

Zambian Breweries calls for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol

Chief Editor - 0
Zambian Breweries PLC has called for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol in some parts of the country. Zambian Breweries Country Director Jose...
Read more
General News

Minister of Works and Supply tells Civil servants told not depend on salaries

Chief Editor - 7
Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa has urged Civil Servants to overcome the dependency on monthly salary and engage in income generating activities...
Read more
General News

World Vision gives K3.6 m worth of infrastructure to Government

Chief Editor - 0
World Vision Zambia in Mbala district has handed over a maternity annex, 10 ablution blocks, 32 boreholes and 10 water mechanizations schemes to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government to attache ZAF pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once launched

General News Chief Editor - 1
The government will soon start attaching the Zambia Air force (ZAF) pilots and aircraft technicians to Zambia Airways once the national airline is launched...
Read more

Minister of Works and Supply tells Civil servants told not depend on salaries

General News Chief Editor - 7
Mpika Central Member of Parliament Sylvia Chalikosa has urged Civil Servants to overcome the dependency on monthly salary and engage in income generating activities...
Read more

World Vision gives K3.6 m worth of infrastructure to Government

General News Chief Editor - 0
World Vision Zambia in Mbala district has handed over a maternity annex, 10 ablution blocks, 32 boreholes and 10 water mechanizations schemes to...
Read more

10 Community Schools Receive COVID-19 Materials

General News Chief Editor - 1
Future Preneurs Zambia has donated assorted COVID-19 prevention items to 10 Community Schools in Mufulira District on the Copperbelt. Speaking during the event, Future...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.