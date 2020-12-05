Zambian Breweries PLC has called for stakeholder engagement in addressing the shortage of alcohol in some parts of the country.

Zambian Breweries Country Director Jose Moran says the company has maintained the same production and the shortage is not as a result of less production.

Mr. Moran was speaking when he met the Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia Executive committee.

Meanwhile, Breweries Operations Director Franz Shepping said the company is targeting to increase production next year.

Mr. Shepping said Zambian Breweries will need the support of stakeholders to make this a reality.

And Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association of Zambia President Peter Mwale appealed to Zambian Breweries to engage distributors.