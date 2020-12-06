Nkana have sent Coach Manfred Chabinga on forced leave.
The defending FAZ Super Division champions have sent Chabinga on leave barely seven competitive games gone into the 2020/2021 season.
“Nkana Football Club Coach Manfred Chabinga has been sent on indefinite leave with immediate effect. Nkana FC management will give more details on the matter to the public in due course,” Nkana said in a statement.
Nkana have now put assistant coach Kaunda Simonda and ex-Chipolopolo and Golden Arrows defender Joseph Musonda interim charge.
Chabinga has been in interim charge at Nkana since late 2019 following Beston Chambshi’s departure in November 2019.
He led Nkana to an unprecedented 13th league Zambian league title and later guided the Kitwe giants to the season opening 2020/2021 Charity Shield.
However, Chabinga’s start to the 2020/2021 season has been unconvincing.
Nkana have won one league game and then posted two defeats and as many draws from five top-flight matches.
But Nkana continued to display poor form in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League particularly in Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Bantu FC at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe that saw them advance 1-0 on aggregate to the second round of the competition.
I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.
Fix your life and body with our natural products and find the confidence you have always wanted with no side effects and 100% guaranteed results. We have Hips and Bums Enlargement Products, Penis Enlargement Products Weight Loss and Gain Products, Stretch Marks Removal Creams, Tummy and Waist Flattening Products, Black/Dark Spot Removal Creams, Fertility and all Reproduction Problems Solutions, Sex boost Products, Breast Firming And Enlargement Products and many more. Kindly Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028 we will be able to help you. We even offer delivery services for those that cant make it to our store.