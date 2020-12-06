9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 6, 2020
Ailing Nkana Sideline Chabinga

By sports
Nkana have sent Coach Manfred Chabinga on forced leave.

The defending FAZ Super Division champions have sent Chabinga on leave barely seven competitive games gone into the 2020/2021 season.

“Nkana Football Club Coach Manfred Chabinga has been sent on indefinite leave with immediate effect. Nkana FC management will give more details on the matter to the public in due course,” Nkana said in a statement.

Nkana have now put assistant coach Kaunda Simonda and ex-Chipolopolo and Golden Arrows defender Joseph Musonda interim charge.

Chabinga has been in interim charge at Nkana since late 2019 following Beston Chambshi’s departure in November 2019.

He led Nkana to an unprecedented 13th league Zambian league title and later guided the Kitwe giants to the season opening 2020/2021 Charity Shield.

However, Chabinga’s start to the 2020/2021 season has been unconvincing.

Nkana have won one league game and then posted two defeats and as many draws from five top-flight matches.

But Nkana continued to display poor form in the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League particularly in Saturdays 0-0 home draw against Bantu FC at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe that saw them advance 1-0 on aggregate to the second round of the competition.

