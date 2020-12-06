9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, December 6, 2020
General News
Updated:

Nurse who refused to attend to a Woman in Labour just outside the Clinic Fired

By Chief Editor
The government has dismissed with immediate effect from the civil service a nurse at Kawaya health post in Lukulu district, the Western province for gross negligence.

Public Service Management Division (PSMD) Permanent Secretary, Boniface Chimbwali, has confirmed the development to Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS).

Mr Chimbwali explained that Chiimalizeni Tembo, a registered nurse at the center, refused to go and attend to a pregnant woman who ended up delivering by the roadside while the clinic was a few metres away.

“The incident occurred last night when I was on my way to Lukulu district with my entourage on official duties when we found relatives helping a woman to deliver,” Mr Chimbwali explained.

Mr Chimbwali further said that the officer had no excuse not to follow the woman after her husband rushed to the clinic to call on him, adding that the baby has since died 30 minutes after arriving at the district hospital due to asphyxiation.

“To me what Mr Tembo did was gross misconduct which is a dismissible offense, though he has all the rights to defend himself so that the right procedure is followed,” Mr Chimbwali said.

He has since warned civil servants to take their jobs very seriously when rendering services to the people at all times especially when lives are endangered.

And Western Province Permanent Secretary Daniel Bukali has described the incidence as unfortunate considering that the affected family were meters away from the health facility.

“To me, that officer must leave the civil service and I will not allow negligence from workers under my watch, ” Mr Bukali warned.

3 COMMENTS

  1. Wakosama! Does he even know how it feels to loose a pregnancy, let alone a baby? PS sir, it should not just end on dismissing him, let him be dragged to court so he can pay through his nose, sha!

