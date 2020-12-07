9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 7, 2020
General News
6000 benefit from COVID-19 social cash in Kalulushi

By Chief Editor
A total of six thousand people have benefited from the emergency social cash transfer programme in Kalulushi district.

Provincial Social Welfare Officer Chrissy Hilweele said over two thousand people have received K800 per household as opposed to the normal Social cash transfer of getting K90 and K180.

“When we came to register them, validate and verify their names, we told them that 800 Kwacha is under the COVID-19 emergency cash transfer,” Mr Hilweele said.

He told those not appearing on the emergency cash transfer not to worry as they will be put on the programme

And Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga said President Edgar Lungu has initiated a lot of empowerment programs aimed at developing the people of Kalulushi.

She said this after checking on the beneficiaries for COVID-19 emergency cash transfer in Kalulushi.

“I expect you to come and testify in six months how this money will be used,” Ms Mulenga said.

“This was an initiative of government and its cooperating partners, so that those people affected by the COVID -19 are taken care of,” she said.

She said the pandemic has affected many business and hoped that beneficiaries will use the emergency fund wisely.

