9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 7, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Champions Zambia Beat Comoros At 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Champions Zambia Beat Comoros At 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Under-20 continued their winning start at the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday following a 2-0 win over Comoros.

The win lifts the defending champions to the summit of Group B on maximum 6 points.

Zambia are three points ahead of Malawi and Namibia who have 3 points each after the latter beat the Young Flames 3-1 in the late kickoff.

Zesco United defender John Chishimba put Zambia ahead in the 3rd minute and Lusaka Dynamos forward Derrick Bulaya added the second in the 45th minute.

Perry Mutapa’s side play Malawi in their final Group B match on December 8 and a win in that match will send them through to the semifinals on December 11 where they will face the best runners-up from the preliminary group stage.

Winner and runner-up will qualify to the 2021 AFCON U20 in Mauritania.

Previous articleJay Rox unveils “Jombolololo” music video

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Champions Zambia Beat Comoros At 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup

Zambia Under-20 continued their winning start at the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Jay Rox unveils “Jombolololo” music video

staff - 2
Jay Rox released the video for his latest single “Jombolololo”. Music video directed by Og Beejay. Song Mixed by Jay Rox , Produced by Kenz...
Read more
Headlines

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to commence from 1 January 2021

Chief Editor - 9
The 13th Extra-Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of States has adopted and declared the start of trading under the Agreement establishing the...
Read more
General News

ECZ told to ensure that all Prisoners Register as Voters

Chief Editor - 13
The Prisons Care and Counselling Association (PRISCA) has appealed to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ensure it conducts an effective voter registration...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nchanga Rangers End Winless Spell

sports - 2
Nchanga Rangers have thumped Zesco Shockers 7-0 at home in Chingola to end a five-match winless run in the FAZ National Division 1. Defender Moses...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Nchanga Rangers End Winless Spell

Feature Sports sports - 2
Nchanga Rangers have thumped Zesco Shockers 7-0 at home in Chingola to end a five-match winless run in the FAZ National Division 1. Defender Moses...
Read more

Ailing Nkana Sideline Chabinga

Feature Sports sports - 2
Nkana have sent Coach Manfred Chabinga on forced leave. The defending FAZ Super Division champions have sent Chabinga on leave barely seven competitive games...
Read more

Zambia Win COSAFA U20 Opener

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia opened the 2020 COSAFA Under-20 Cup with a 1-0 victory over Namibia on Friday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Golden Mashata...
Read more

Lwandamina Back in Tanzania As Azam Coach

Feature Sports sports - 1
George Lwandamina has been hired as coach of Tanzanian club Azam FC. The Dar es Salaam club confirmed Lwandamina‘s appointment on Thursday and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.