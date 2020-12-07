Zambia Under-20 continued their winning start at the 2020 COSAFA U20 Cup in Port Elizabeth, South Africa on Monday following a 2-0 win over Comoros.

The win lifts the defending champions to the summit of Group B on maximum 6 points.

Zambia are three points ahead of Malawi and Namibia who have 3 points each after the latter beat the Young Flames 3-1 in the late kickoff.

Zesco United defender John Chishimba put Zambia ahead in the 3rd minute and Lusaka Dynamos forward Derrick Bulaya added the second in the 45th minute.

Perry Mutapa’s side play Malawi in their final Group B match on December 8 and a win in that match will send them through to the semifinals on December 11 where they will face the best runners-up from the preliminary group stage.

Winner and runner-up will qualify to the 2021 AFCON U20 in Mauritania.